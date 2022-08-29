Beckley Wraps Up The 2022 Appalachian Festival With A Street Fair.

Beckley, WV – (WWNR) – Beckley’s week-long Appalachian Festival wrapped up Saturday evening with the Appalachian Festival Street Fair. Parts of Main, Heber and Neville Streets were blocked off to allow families to enjoy an evening of food and fun. More than 20 booths were set up, including food vendors, pop-up businesses and organizations.

Food Vendors included Hilltop Coffee, The Cake Box, Bro Marsh’s Barbeque, Little Jimmy’s Italian Ice and MAD Concessions. Several Businesses were open extended hours, including Coffee On Main, The Axe Hole and Tickety Boo Mercantile.

There were art exhibits, face painting for the kids and Southern Communications popular Oreo Stacking Contest.

And there was live music from the New River Jazz Band, the Untrained Professionals, Seeking Altitude and Matt Mullins and the Bringdowns.

Event organizers won’t have much time to rest. Beckley’s 29th Annual Kids Classic Festival is coming next week. And the 31st Annual Chili Night is scheduled for October 1st.