Beckley’s 30th Annual Chili Night Is A Go for Saturday Night.

Warren Ellison talks to Beckley Events Director Jill Moorefield about Chili Night 2021.

Beckley, WV – Beckley’s 30th annual Chili Night will be held along the streets of downtown Beckley on Saturday, October 2nd from 5 to 8 pm. Around 20 chili booths, 24 other booths, and a variety of entertainment will be featured.

The $5 admission includes 5 chili sample tickets. Only 1000 strips of tickets will be sold. Advanced tickets can be purchased at the Beckley Exhibition Mine or buy tickets during the event while supplies last.

Enjoy a variety of musical acts, an Art Show in store windows, and a Wrestling Show. Plan to join us for one of Beckley’s premier events – the 30th Annual Chili Night on October 2nd.

Entertainment Schedule:



Word Park gazebo:



5:00 pm – Verdeant Band (Chloe & Bryce Painter)

6:00 pm – Emily Grace

6:30 pm – James Perdue (local American Idol contestant – made Top 100)

7:00 pm – Pink Casino

Shoemaker Square:



5:30 pm – Acoustic Fusion

7:00 pm – Quiet Enough (80s rock band)

Main Street Stage: 5:00 pm – Shawn Benfield

Main Street – Steve New’s Lot – 7:00 pm – All-Star Wrestling Show

Neville Street – in front of The Raleigh Theatre – a few HGTA Theatre group pop-up singers

In storefront windows around downtown – Raleigh County Prevention Coalition Art Show

Federal plaza area or by the cardinal sculpture on Heber Street: Around 7:50 – 8:00 pm – Awards ceremony2021

Participants include:



Chili Vendors:



Restaurants/Catering:



1 – Black Cow Catering, Charleston – plus desserts

2 – Mad Hatter Club – plus cornbread

3 – Pink Pig – plus BBQ sandwich, brisket, chips, pop, water

4 – Fosters

5 – Texas Steakhouse

6 – Deez Eatz – Ronelle Weeks – plus other food

7 – Shak’s Kountry Kitchen



Businesses:



1 – TR Tax / Beckley Axe Hole

2 – WJLS

3 – Laxton’s

4 – Floyd’s Tree Service



Organizations:



1 – Southern WV Exceptional Youth Shelter – plus apple cake

2 – HGTA Theatre / Pearl’s Fish – plus fish, fries, cornbread, dessert

3 – WV National Guard

4 – Gateway Christian Church – specialty chili, plus brownies, drinks; baby changing stationNon-Chili Vendors:



Food vendors:



1 – MAD Concessions – funnel cakes, fried candy & pickles, cotton candy, corndogs, nachos

2 – Holy O’s – mini-donuts, nachos, hotdogs

3 – The Lunch Wagon – (verbal) – funnel cakes, BBQ, hotdogs and a variety

4 – New River Community & Technical College – Browning Social Services – popcorn – nachos

5 – WV Mountain Ears – roasted corn, funnel cakes

6 – Beckley Pride – bake sale

7 – Raleigh County Community Action – prepacked candy apples, marshmallow rice treats

8 – Love thy Neighborhood – Pressley Ridge- baked goods, face paint, balloons



Drink vendors:



1 – Tea Time – tea, lemonade, coffee

2 – Tropical Treats – Italian ice

3 – Little Jimmy’s Italian Ice

4 – Appalachian Lemonade – lemonade, coffee, tea



Non-food vendors:



1 – Cherry Rock Creations – bath & body, wax melts

2 – WV Public Broadcasting – free waters, hand sanitizer, and masks

3 – University of Charleston

4 – Scentsy by Stella Bella

5 – New River CTC

6 – Beckley ARH – info, may offer vaccines?

7 – Debbie Boggess – Wreaths

8 – Volunteers of America

9 – Hibbett Sports

10 – Harding book

11 – Mandy Bee – jewelry

12 – Olivia’s Handmade Creations

Downtown Businesses open: Beckley Axe Hole, International Grocer, Coffee on Main, Fosters

Vendors and attendees are encouraged to take Covid precautions such as vaccines, social distancing, masks and sanitizing. Please be careful and make this a safe event.