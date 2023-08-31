Beckley’s 30th Annual Kids Classic Festival – September 4 – 11

Beckley, WV – The City of Beckley will celebrate children with a variety of fun activities during the 30th annual Kids Classic Festival happening over the week of September 4 – 11. The home run derby at Beckley Little League will kick off the festival on Labor Day evening. Ages 8 and up can participate ($5 entry; cash and medal awarded to winners in several age categories). Registration begins at 5:30 pm, and the derby starts at 6 pm (rain date: Sunday, Sept. 10, 4 pm).

During the week, Leisure Lanes will offer bowling specials. Children can enjoy one free game of bowling & shoe rental when accompanied by a paying adult, 10am–9pm. Please call for lane availability 304-253-7328.

Tuesday events include the Kids Creation Event at the Raleigh County Library with a painting class for ages 6-12 (register for one of the 20 spots) from 4-5 pm; and a LEGO building competition which goes on until 6 pm. A story walk / scavenger hunt with McDonalds on the McManus Trail will take place from 5-7 pm (meet at the trail shelter near Prince Street).

Enjoy art and rock painting on Wednesday at the Beckley Art Center from 4-6 pm. Pottery Place will host a painting party at 5 pm on Thursday. Pre-register in-person or call 304-253-8777 to sign-up for one of the 25 spots ($10). The theme will be painting cartoon characters.

Friday evening features fun at the Youth Museum and Exhibition Mine with a show by FunnybonesMagic Show & Balloons from 6-7 pm at the amphitheater. Inside the Youth Museum, check out the new exhibit: Sound Sensation, and a Planetarium Show. Admission for inside the Youth Museum & the Exhibition Mine Tour will be only $5.

The Stinky Cheese Man, a youth play, is planned by the WV Collective at The Raleigh Playhouse and Theatre with shows on Friday at 7 pm and Saturday at 2 pm and 7 pm. Attendees will enjoy this funny show presented by local youth.

The Saturday Street Fair will fill the sidewalks in downtown with activities on September 9 from 10 am to 2 pm. Businesses, vendors, churches, and organizations will offer games, or giveaways, or sell products to families. Some of the highlights of the Street Fair include the carnival showcase at United Bank, the Beckley Fire Department’s Junior Firefighters Challenge, the Cincinnati Circus shows, the official Ronald McDonald, WV WIC free fruit/veggie stand, Read Aloud storytime at Sakura Mankai, and the youth play at the Raleigh Theater. The Kids Fest Parade (11 am) is still seeking entries – mascots, costumed characters, cool-looking vehicles, teams, bands, dance teams, cheerleaders and more can be part of the parade. The parade will feature Ronald McDonald and Grimace, Beckley’s Babe Ruth World Series team, festival royalty, bagpipers, characters, and more. Youth who would like to wear a costume in the parade are welcome. The theme is Animation/Cartoons, but anything child-related fits into the parade and fair. The Founder’s trophy (honors Madrith Chambers) will be presented to the overall best entry in the parade.

Hamster races are back in the festival and planned for 3 pm on Saturday afternoon at Pet Supplies Plus. Then on Sunday, a Pet Pageant for dogs and cats will take place at 2 pm at the Youth Museum. A costume category for dogs and cats will be included.

The festival committee reminds residents to watch the 9-11 Parade of Lights on Monday, September 11 at dusk. Emergency vehicles will ride along the route from Independence High School, along Robert C. Byrd Drive, circles downtown, and heads to Epling Stadium on Ragland Road.

The festival committee appreciates the festival sponsors, event hosts, booth and parade participants, helpers, and everyone who attends. For more information, call Beckley Events at 304-256-1776 or follow “Beckley Events” on Facebook.