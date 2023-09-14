Beckley’s 32nd Annual Chili Night is scheduled for Saturday, October 7, 2023, from 4:00-7:00 p.m. along streets in Downtown Beckley. Restaurants, businesses, organizations, and individuals are invited to participate in the Chili Competition. Due to limited space, only the first 32 chili registrations will be accepted, along with 25 other booths. Please register by September 15 to be part of one of Beckley’s biggest events. Most of the non-chili booth spaces are already full, but a few chili booth spots are still available. Register at Beckley.Events (https://beckley.events/city-of-beckley-sponsored-events/) or call 304-256-1776 to request the form. In addition to the chili competition, Chili Night features several stages of entertainment and activities.

Entertainment schedule :

Word Park: 4-5 pm – Billy Payne & the Gypsy Outlaws

5:30-7:00 pm – Jon Ben Slate

Main Street: 4-5 pm – The Untrained Professionals

5:30-6:00 pm – Seeking Altitude

6:30 – 7:00 pm – Haunted Bicycles

Shoemaker Square: 5:30 – 7:00 pm – Quiet Enough

Cardinals Plaza: 4:30 – 5:15 pm – Peyton Ramsey

5:30 – 5:50 pm – Kamron Lawson (American Idol contestant)

Gravel lot on Neville Street – 6-7 pm – Wrestling (tentative)

Back of Word Park parking lot: Kids Zone with Quantum Party Rentals (Euro-bungee, double slide inflatable, bounce house, and games booth) – Bracelet to play all evening = $5 (1/2 of proceeds supports Salvation Army’s new Boys & Girls Club).

Chili-tasting sample tickets: $5 for 5 sample tickets and a People’s Choice voting coin. Ticket booths on Neville near Word Park, The Raleigh Playhouse & Theatre, and on Main Street at headquarters near Fosters. Attendees are encouraged to purchase tickets on-line at Beckley.Events later this month.

Chili Awards will be presented at 7 pm. For more details about the event, call Beckley Events at 304-256-1776 or follow “Beckley Events” on Facebook.