Beckley’s American Legion Veterans Parade postponed and will be combined with Christmas Parade

Veterans Luncheon still planned on Veterans Day

Beckley, WV – Due to the unpredictability of weather that may result from tropical storm Nicole in our area on Veterans Day, Beckley’s American Legion Veterans Parade is being postponed and will now coincide with Christmas Parade on December 3. The parade committee is sorry for any inconvenience.

Any military vehicles or other entries who would like to display their planned entries on Friday are welcome to park in the Word Park parking lot from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm or they can save their entry to ride in the combined Veterans and Christmas Parade on December 3 at 11 am.

The American Legion and parade committee still plan to host a free Veterans Day luncheon at the WVU Tech Administration Building located at 410 Neville Street. The WVU Tech Culinary School is preparing 100 box lunches for veterans (and their spouse or care giver). Music and a few veteran-related booths will be set up at the luncheon site. The American Legion will honor the Parade Grand Marshal Eddie Cochran. Veterans are encouraged to attend.

The marching bands and many of the entries expressed that they were unable to participate in the parade due to the rainy conditions and another postponement date was not available. The committee hopes combining the parades will result in a wonderful duo parade on December 3.

For More Info, contact: Bill Miller, 304-573-4902; or Ellis Vest, American Legion, 304-222-9052; or

Lisa Strader, Visit Southern WV, 304-252-2244; or Jill Moorefield, Beckley Events, 304-256-1776