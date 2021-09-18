Beckley’s Annual Chili Night Could Be A Smaller Affair This Year.

Warren Ellison talks to Beckley Events’ Jill Moorefield about Chili Night.

Beckley, WV – (WWNR) – Organizers of Beckley’s Chili Night will meet Monday to determine how best to move ahead with the popular event during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ordinarily, thousands of people fill the streets of Beckley and purchase tickets to sample chili recipes from various vendors, businesses and organizations. There’s also music, non-chili vendors and carnival rides for the kids. Chili Night was cancelled in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Jill Moorefield, Director of Beckley Events, says if Chili Night is held this year, it would have to be scaled back.

“I don’t think we can have probably the typical one that attracts five to ten thousand people, but I don’t think that many people will come out anyway. It’s possible that we may be able to do a scaled back version that maybe has 15 to 20 chili vendors and 15 to 20 non-chili vendors and only sells about a thousand strips of tickets instead of four thousand like we normally do . . . so we’re hoping that we can do some scaled back version of Chili Night, or if not Chili Night, maybe there’s something we can do to try to help the businesses, vendors and entertainment and keep everybody’s spirits up.”

Moorefield says at least 15 chili vendors have confirmed, as well as vendors serving food and drinks, pop-up shops and organizations. She believes a limit of forty vendors will allow them to safely space out the booths along Main and Neville Streets. Organizers will consult with the Raleigh County Health Department on the best ways to keep the public safe.

The Beckley Events Committee will meet with city officials Monday to discuss Chili Night and hopes to have a final decision by the afternoon. That will give them about two weeks to get information to the Raleigh County Health Department about the different vendors who will be setting up. For the latest information about Chili Night and other events visit www.facebook.com/beckleyevents or https://beckley.org.