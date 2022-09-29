Beckley’s Chili Night Postponed To October 8th Due To The Weather.

Warren Ellison talks to Beckley Event’s Jill Moorefield about Chili Night Postponement.

Beckley, WV – (WWNR) – You’re going to have to wait about a week for Beckley’s biggest night of the year.

On Thursday, Beckley Events announced that it was rescheduling its popular Chili Night from October 1st to October 8th. The National Weather Service is predicting an 80% chance of rain for this Saturday night, as the remnants of Hurricane Ian enter the southern part of the state.

Jill Moorefield, Director of Beckley Events, said they had considered moving the event to the Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage, and having some of the entertainment perform in downtown businesses, like Foster’s Tavern. “We didn’t think that people would walk in-between the buildings . . . if we used a good portion of that middle level of the parking garage to set up booths then we don’t have much room for parking, and how many people would come out in heavy rains anyway?”

Chili Night has become a fall tradition in southern West Virginia. Organized by the Beckley Events Committee and the City of Beckley, the money raised from ticket sales helps the committee to offer events throughout the year. This isn’t the first time that weather and other circumstances have forced a change of plan.

“We moved one time, back in, I think it was the tenth year, we moved it to the old Chevrolet building because it was going to snow” said Moorefield. “And then of course we had to cancel in 2020 because of the pandemic. We’ve done a few with some drizzly rain and some cold and made it through it but it’s just so much more enjoyable if we can get a dry evening when people can get out and really enjoy our downtown.”

Advance ticket sales are still available at the Beckley Exhibition Mine or Youth Museum – cash or credit card. Only cash sales will be accepted at ticket booths during the event. Even with advance tickets, attendees are encouraged to arrive by 7 p.m. on event day as the limited chili supplies may go fast. During the event, ticket booths will be located on Neville Street near Word Park and near United Bank on Main Street, selling tickets from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., or while supplies last. A limited supply of Chili Night shirts will be sold at the event headquarters at 125 Main Street.

For the latest information on Beckley’s 31st Annual Chili Night, check Beckley Event’s Facebook page. https://www.facebook.com/beckleyevents/.