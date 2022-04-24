Beckley’s Coffee And Tea Celebration Returns.

Beckley, WV – (WWNR) – After a two year absence, Beckley’s Coffee and Tea Celebration returned on Saturday. Attendees could purchase tickets to sample various coffee and tea selections from various coffee shops and restaurants.

The event was first held in 2019, but had to be cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Since that time, several coffee shops have opened in the area, including Coffee On Main and the Hilltop Coffee Company. Other vendors included The Chocolate Moose, Hebrews Coffee, White Oak Bee Company, Tea Time, Moon Struck Maple and McDonalds, which partnered with the Beckley Police Department for Coffee With A Cop.

There was also live music from Jim Snyder, Kate Lett, JC Square, Verdeant, and students from the Beckley Art Center, as well as face painting, chalk art drawing, cornhole and frisbee toss, and gift basket drawings. Miss Rhododendron Festival, Emily Pritchard, was also crowned by the Cardinal Statue at the corner of Neville and Heber Streets.

Hilltop Coffee Company was voted the People’s Choice; The Chocolate Moose was second and White Oak Bee Company third.

Saturday’s Coffee and Tea Celebration was the start of a busy few months for the city of Beckley. Next month sees Beckley’s Sweet Treats, the Bill Withers Memorial Festival and the Rhododendron Festival.