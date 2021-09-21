Beckley’s Crescent Elementary Recognized As A National Blue Ribbon School.

Beckley, WV – (WWNR) – A Beckley school is one of hundreds from across the country designated a National Blue Ribbon School for 2021.

Crescent Elementary School was one of 325 schools named as a National Blue Ribbon School by U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona on Tuesday. The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups.

Other West Virginia schools recognized as National Blue Ribbon Schools were Criss Elementary School in Parkersburg and Rock Branch Elementary School in Nitro.

Crescent Elementary and the other Blue Ribbon Schools will be recognized at an awards ceremony on November 4th and 5th in Washington, DC and each school will be presented with an award plaque and flag. The National Blue Ribbon School flag gracing an entry or flying overhead is a widely recognized symbol of exemplary teaching and learning.