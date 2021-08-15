Beckley’s Day Of Hope Provides Free Food And Services To Area Residents.

Beckley, WV – (WWNR) – Hundreds of area residents came out to the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center Saturday for the 9th Annual Beckley Day Of Hope. Local churches and community organizations offered free food and other services to those in need with no strings attached.

More than 700 volunteers were on hand to unload the Convoy Of Hope truck and bag about 75,000 pounds of groceries. Free lunches were served to those who came out. There was a Kids Zone with games and bounce houses. There were free family portraits and kids could get free shoes, haircuts and school supplies. There were also free health, dental and vision screenings, and a community service section with more than 20 organizations offering various services to the community.

Event coordinator Pastor John Jordan says the purpose of the Day Of Hope is in its name – to offer hope to those who are going through tough times.