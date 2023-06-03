Beckley’s Fridays In The Park Begins Its 32nd Season.

Beckley, WV – (WWNR) – One of Uptown Beckley’s longest running events kicked off its 32nd season on Friday.

Fridays In The Park features music of all varieties from local musicians performed under the gazebo at Word Park on Neville Street.

For local residents, it’s a chance to take a break from the busy workday and enjoy free music.

“It came about 32 years ago,” said Jill Moorefield, director of Beckley Events. “It was something for the folks that work downtown to do during their Friday lunch hour, to hear some local music and have some lunch and socialize. Through the years, we’ve added a lot of retirees that like to come out for it, some families bring the kids out, we have the tourists and for folks who work evening shifts, it’s something for them to do during the day.”

The 32nd season kicked off with oldies music from Dave Runion. There were also pizza samples served up by the Fruits Of Labor Cafe, games for the kids, tables from New River Community and Technical College and the Raleigh County Family Support Center, and even some dancing.

Fridays in the Park is scheduled for every Friday from June thru August, weather permitting from 11:30am to 1pm. For a list of this year’s performers, visit https://beckley.events.