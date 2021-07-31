Beckley’s Gaming Expo Returns To The Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center.

Beckley, WV – (WWNR) – The Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center will become a giant video arcade on Saturday.

The 2021 Beckley Gaming Expo will take place from Noon to 10pm Saturday, July 31st. There will be video games, arcade games and table top games, as well as vendors, tournaments, prizes and more. Most tournaments are free with a purchased ticket. You can play classic arcade games like Ms. Pacman and Galaga, as well as Duck Hunt, Mortal Combat, Street Fighter and Pokemon Sword And Shield. Three tournaments will have a $10 entry fee with cash prizes – Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Call Of Duty: Cold War.

Proceeds from the Expo will benefit Causeacon and the Women’s Resource Center. For tickets and more information, visit davisf18.wixsite.com/beckleygamingexpo.