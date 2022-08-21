Beckley’s Honey Festival Shows The Importance Of Bees And Honey.

Beckley, WV – (WWNR) – The Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine was abuzz Saturday with the sight and sound of bees and the smell and taste of honey.

The Fourth Annual Beckley Honey Festival was focused on bees and how important they are to the world’s food supply. The event was held in partnership with the Raleigh County Beekeepers Cooperative Association.

“They’ve truly have been such a pleasure to work with,” says Leslie Baker, Director of Parks and Recreation for the City of Beckley. “They are so professional, they know their stuff. And we all have learned so much about the wonderful little honeybee, and, this is all about bringing that information to Raleigh County and also putting a lot of that sweet product out there. This is all local honey that they sell, and people just come, they want it, they love it. So many people use honey now to cook with. They use it for medicinal purposes. And so, it’s just become a really wonderful festival that is more popular every year.”

Attendees could see live honeybee demonstrations, find out how honey is produced, learn how to raise bees and taste and purchase local honey. There were arts and crafts, food and specialty vendors and music from the Long Point String Band.

Visitors could also take tours of the Exhibition Coal Mine at discounted rates and view the Leonardo’s Lab Exhibit at the Youth Museum of Southern West Virginia.

Saturday’s event helped kick off the 2022 Appalachian Festival, which runs thru Saturday, August 27th in Beckley and Raleigh County.