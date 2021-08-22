Beckley’s Honey Festival Shows The Importance Of The Honeybee.

Beckley, WV – (WWNR) – The 4th Annual Honey Festival was held Saturday in Beckley. Hosted by the Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine, the Youth Museum and the Raleigh County Beekeepers Cooperative Association, the event was a fun way to educate people about beekeeping and the importance of honeybees to the environment.

There were workshops on beekeeping, honey sampling, and demonstrations, as well as music from the Long Point String Band, food vendors and kid’s activities.

One of the most popular attractions was the Bee Hive, a screened enclosure where Mark Lilly, president of the Raleigh County Beekeepers Association and others stood demonstrating beehives as hundreds of honeybees flew around them.

“Honeybees are defensive, so they’re less likely to sting you,” Lilly said. “They don’t sting unless there’s a need to, unless they feel like you’re hurting them or the colony.”

While the Beckley Honey Festival is intended to be fun, Lilly hopes people come away realizing how important honeybees are to life on earth. “It’s an important part of our environment, About two-thirds of the food the world consumes has to be pollinated. So without that, we wouldn’t have fruit or vegetables.”

The Raleigh County Beekeepers Cooperative Association currently has about a hundred members and holds monthly meetings at the Central Office of the Raleigh County Board Of Education. They also visit schools and civic groups to educate them about the importance of honeybees to the community. For more information, visit www.raleighcountybeekeepers.com.