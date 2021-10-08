Beckley’s New Bike Share Program Is Up And Running.

Beckley, WV – (WWNR) Community leaders gathered at the Beckley Welcome Center on Thursday to unveil the city’s new bike share program. The pilot program is the first of its kind in Southern West Virginia, and gives users the chance to rent a bicycle for a few hours to ride on the McManus Trail or around Beckley.

Vickie Webb, volunteer director of the Beckley Welcome Center, hopes the program encourages people to park their cars and get on a bike. The idea for the program came from West Virginia State University Extension Agent Christine Kinder. She was inspired by similar programs in other cities.

To rent a bike, a rider must download the OnBikeShare app on a smartphone, create an account, enter a credit card number and follow the prompts. The rider’s credit card will not be charged a fee for the use of the bikes. Location services and Bluetooth must be enabled on the rider’s phone for this system to work. The rider will then be able to unlock the bike from the solar-powered stand. Once the ride is completed, bikes are docked to the designated bike station. On Bike Share software tracks all bike and rider activity so information can be tracked in real-time.

In addition to the West Virginia State University Extension Service, the bike share program is sponsored by the West Virginia Office of Energy, the Community Transformation Project, the Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce and Active Southern WV.