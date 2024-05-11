Beckley’s New Salvation Army Headquarters Is Open For Business.

BECKLEY, WV – (WWNR) – It was a day that was fifteen years in the making.

The ribbon was cut Friday on the Beckley Salvation Army’s new community center on Robert C Byrd Drive.

The Chris and Kameron Cline Center For Service And Worship was named for the late Beckley Businessman and philanthropist and his daughter, who died in a plane crash in 2019.

Members of the Cline family spoke at Friday’s ceremony along with Beckley mayor Rob Rappold, WVU Tech president T. Ramon Stuart, and officials with the Salvation Army.

After the ribbon cutting, attendees took a tour of the new facility, which replaces the old building on South Fayette Street, which was built in 1938.

“Our old building could fit in this building probably five times,” said Captain Liz Blusiewicz, commmander of the Beckley Salvation Army. “We can increase all of our capacity and we can do new programs like our Boys and Girls Club that we could never do before.”

“The Salvation Army and Boys and Girls Club partnered back in 1960 to provide programming for at risk youth and to really meet the needs of kids who are underserved. And so what we’re going to do is have the kids every day after school and in the summer for summer camp, where we focus on academic excellence, attendance and their emotional and spiritual wellbeing.”

“Our gym is state of the art, basketball, volleyball, pickleball, which is new floor hockey. We have a STEM lab where kids can get on the computer doing science experiments.”

“We’re gonna have homework, help classrooms, music classes, and a state-of-the-Art Kitchen. We have a beautiful food pantry where we can provide meals. We have case management where we can help with utility assistance, rental assistance.”

“We can do case management with families. And we also have a spiritual component where we do worship services. So we have church here on Sundays, Wednesday night, music groups, community groups, Pretty much there’s something for everyone.”

“This is a community effort, and it, it takes an army to meet the needs, and our community is stepping up and signing up to be a part of that army that is committed to doing the most good.”

Those interested in the Salvation Army’s afterschool or summer programs can sign up at the new location or online at beckley.salvationarmypotomac.org.