Beckley’s Outback Steakhouse Celebrates New Ownership.

Beckley, WV – (WWNR) A Beckley restaurant celebrated its new ownership with a ribbon cutting and open house on Tuesday. Ali Rasheed is the new proprietor of the Outback Steakhouse. Attendees could sample some of the Outback’s menu items, register for door prizes and receive ten percent off their lunch order.

For Rasheed, Tuesday was twelve years in the making. “I started with Outback as a busboy, then worked my way all the way up to the kitchen and then assistant kitchen manager and then manager and now I’m the proprietor, so it’s been a long journey.”

Rasheed also wants to give back to the community. A portion of Tuesday’s proceeds were donated to the Salvation Army of Beckley. Major Ronald Mott says the money will go towards their social services, such as rent, utilities and food, which stays in the Beckley area.