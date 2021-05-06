Beckley’s Rhododendron Festival Begins This Weekend.

By Warren Ellison.

Beckley, WV (WWNR) Another annual event that was cancelled in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic is returning this year. Starting this weekend and running thru the month of May, the city of Beckley will celebrate West Virginia’s state flower during the 2021 Rhododendron Festival.

While West Virginia has removed the limitation on the number of people permitted to gather for social purposes, Beckley Events director Jill Moorefield says they will continue to follow CDC guidelines and practice social distanciing as much as possible. Some of the festival’s past signature events, like Sweet Treats, Founder’s Day and the RhodoBoogie Car Show are not planned for this year. Several new events are being offered, including last year’s popular Neighborhood Car Cruises. On Saturday, May 8th, show vehicles will line up at the Cross Point Church on Crescent Road and cruise the McLean Addition, Harper Road and the Old Mill Village. Other cruises are planned for May 22nd from the Raleigh County Memorial Airport to Grandview Park; and May 29th from Park Middle School to the Beckley Intermodal Gateway.

Saturday, May 15th will celebrate soul legend and Raleigh County native Bill Withers. The Raleigh County Historical Society will dedicate a marker to Withers across from Stratton Elementary. Afterwards, local muscians including Matt Mullens, Lady D, The Carpenter Ants and others will peform at a free concert celebrating Withers and his music at the Beckley Intermodal Gateway Plaza.

Other events planned for the Rhododendron Festival include a Mother’s Day tribute to Ms. Stroud, a woman coal miner, at the Beckley Exhibition Mine. There will also be a pickleball tournament, a coalfield architecture tour, open mic night at the Raleigh Playhouse and Theater and the Full Moon bike ride and walk on the McManus Trail. Active Southern WV is also hosting a Facebook Photo Contest. Hikers can submit their rhododendron pictures to the Festival event page for a chance to win a prize for the most “likes”.

For a complete schedule of events for the 2021 Rhodedendron Festival, visit https://beckley.org/rhododendron-festival-2021; www.facebook.com/beckleyevents or https://raleighcountyevents.com/event/rhododendron-festival, where you can download the 2021 Event Brochure.