Beckley’s Scarecrow Decorating Contest, plus a Scarecrow & Fall Fun event at Word Park on Saturday

Beckley is hosting its 2nd annual scarecrow decorating contest this month. During the first year of the contest in 2021, over 20 scarecrows were decorated and installed around downtown. Interested groups should register by October 20; the registration form can be found at beckley.org, click on the Beckley Events tab, or at this link: https://beckley.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/Scarecrow-decorating-contest-registration-form.pdf. The scarecrows can be installed between Oct. 20-22 (by 11 am). An event is being planned on Saturday, October 22, to recognize those decorating the scarecrows and to celebrate fall fun at Word Park. Judging of the contest will be determined by “likes” on the Facebook photo album on Beckley Events’ page after the October 22 event until noon on October 31. The scarecrows can remain up through October 31 and taken down on November 1.

Saturday, October 22 – Scarecrow and Fall Fun at Word Park, 11 am – 1 pm

Scarecrows entered in the contest will need to be installed on light poles, in business windows, or in downtown parks by 11 am on October 22. The decorators will be recognized during an event on October 22 at Word Park. Seasonal music will be provided by DNS Entertainment DJs and dance groups are invited to dance at the gazebo.

Since one of the most famous scarecrows is the scarecrow in the Wizard of Oz, attendees who dress in costume as a scarecrow or any Wizard of Oz character may receive a treat bag (while supplies last).

Other activities at the park will include fall, pumpkin, or Halloween-inspired vendors. Hebrews Coffee and The Cake Box will be set up by Word Park offering fall-themed drinks, food, and desserts. Also, a few fall crafts, décor, candles, or clothing vendors may attend.

The committee plans to offer a few games such as cornhole and ring toss. The public is invited to stop by for fall fun in the park and walk or drive around downtown to view the scarecrows.

For more information about this event, call 304-256-1776 or email jmoorefield@beckley.org.