Beckley’s Third Friday Around The Block Showcase Highlights Neville Street.

BECKLEY, WV – (WWNR) – A new event in uptown Beckley highlights local businesses while offering music, food and dancing. Beckley’s Third Friday Around The Block Showcase took place on Neville Street and in the Beckley Underground. There was live music by the band Bicycle, dancing from line dancers and Refit, and food vendors like Holy Os, Tea Time and Tropical Treats.

Several businesses were also open, including the Axe Hole, Taya And Abraham’s International Grocer and Tickety Boo Mercantile. A new diner also opened in the former Pub-Licity location. Beckley Events Director Jill Moorefield says the block party is something new and different for people to come out and enjoy the evening.

The next Third Friday Around The Block Showcase will take place August 20th along Main Street.