Ben Shapiro calls Seattle protesters’ neighborhood takeover ‘beyond parody’: ‘You stupid Communists’

Ben Shapiro called reports of chaos in Seattle’s “Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone” (CHAZ) “beyond parody” on Thursday’s episode of “The Ben Shapiro Show”, adding that he was “really enjoying this live showing on continuous loop of the ‘Dark Knight Rises.'”

“It’s really exciting stuff,” the host added.

MEDIA DOWNPLAYS ‘INSANITY IN SEATTLE’

Protesters have declared the six-block area a “Cop Free Zone” after officers effectively abandoned the neighborhood during violent clashes with demonstrators calling to defund the police.

The demonstrators have since set up occupancy in that downtown section, but Shapiro said their attempts to send a message had turned into a “raucous comedy almost immediately.”

President Trump has taken notice of the situation, tweeting late Wednesday that “domestic terrorists” had taken over and blaming the city’s “radical left Democrats” for contributing to the unrest.

“My outrage at the destruction of law and order turned to bemusement as I watched the mayor of Seattle cave to all of this,” Shapiro said, “and now it has turned to full-scale amusement as the whole thing turns into a predictable debacle.

SEATTLE ‘AUTONOMOUS ZONE’ HAS ARMED GUARDS, LOCAL BUSINESSES BEING THREATENED WITH EXTORTION, POLICE SAY

“It turns out that anarchy is usually a pretext for tyranny,” he went on. “Chaos is usually a pretext for terrible people taking over.”

Shapiro highlighted a tweet sent by a protester who warned of food shortages, urging outsiders to bring “vegan meat substitutes, fruits, oats, and soy products.” The protester claimed that their food supply was running low after a group of homeless people they invited “took away all the food.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“You got rid of law and order and then the homeless people came and took all your food … this is what happens, you stupid Communists,” Shapiro said.

“This is beyond parody,” he concluded. “It’s like the right wing made this up … it’s as though it came from the fever dream of Tom Wolfe.”

Fox News’ Brian Flood contributed to this report.