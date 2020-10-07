Ben Shapiro: If Biden, a ‘comatose 78-year-old career politician’ wins election by double digits, ‘that’s on Trump’

Ben Shapiro had some tough words for President Trump as polls continue to indicate a major victory for Joe Biden in the November election.

Recent national polls following last week’s chaotic presidential debate and Trump’s coronavirus diagnosis had Biden leading the president anywhere from 3 to a whopping 16 points ahead.

While many Trump supporters are skeptical of the polls following 2016, which showed Hillary Clinton winning, the popular conservative commentator suggested that if Trump ends up defeated by a candidate as weak as Biden, it’s on him.

“If Donald Trump loses by double digits to a comatose 78-year-old career politician plagued by incoherence and logorrhea and pledging to enact the most radical Left-wing agenda in American political history, I’m sorry, but that’s on Trump,” Shapiro tweeted on Tuesday.

He continued, “The campaign against Biden isn’t difficult. It just requires Trump to take himself out of the spotlight and put Biden in it. And Trump refuses to do it.”

Shapiro was likely alluding to Trump’s elaborate departure from Walter Reed Medical Center, which was covered live on all the major TV networks.

Trump’s coronavirus diagnosis has dominated the news cycle between his ongoing recovery and the ongoing outbreak of the disease in the White House.

Up to 34 White House staffers, GOP lawmakers, Trump allies and journalists have tested positive in the outbreak, according to a Politico tally, including First Lady Melania Trump, top White House aides Hope Hicks and Stephen Miller, and White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany.