34.7 F
Beckley
Sunday, November 10, 2019 2:34am

Bernie Sanders blasts Michael Bloomberg at Iowa rally: ‘You ain’t gonna buy this election’

By WWNR
NewsPolitics



Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., had a billionaire in his sights at a campaign rally in Iowa Saturday night — and for once, it wasn’t President Trump.

“Tonight we say to Michael Bloomberg, ‘Sorry, you ain’t gonna buy this election,'” Sanders told a crowd in Coralville, outside Iowa City. ” … Those days are gone.”

Bloomberg, the former mayor of New York City, qualified Friday to get on the ballot in Alabama, which holds its Democratic presidential primary on March 3, 2020, a date known as Super Tuesday. His team is also making plans to file in Arkansas, which has a Tuesday deadline and also holds its primary March 3.

Sanders also excoriated Bloomberg for avoiding the earliest states on the primary and caucus calendar and focusing his efforts on the states that hold nominating contests on Super Tuesday and later in 2020.

“You’re not going to get elected president by avoiding Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina, and Nevada,” Sanders said. “Yes, we don’t have a super PAC and I’m not worth $52 billion.”

The billionaire businessman initially ruled out a 2020 run, but began to reconsider in recent weeks, citing concerns about the ability of the current crop of contenders to defeat Trump.

Now, the Sanders campaign is fundraising off the news. An email to supporters started off this way: “Did you see the news? Mike Bloomberg is filing paperwork to run for President of the United States. Just what America needs…another billionaire using his wealth to try to buy an election.”

Bloomberg won two New York City mayoral elections as a Republican before winning a third term as an independent in 2009. In 2018, he switched his party affiliation to Democrat, saying he was “far away” from the Republican Party and wanted Democrats to provide the “checks and balances our nation needs so badly.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

At an earlier campaign stop in Iowa Saturday, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., appeared to refer to Bloomberg when she complained of candidates “trying to completely purchase our political system [by] running as Republicans and now tossing in their hats as Democrats in the field as well.”

“But what we’re here to say is that in a democracy, it shouldn’t matter how much money you have, what should matter is whether you vote, whether you caucus when you turn out,” she went on. “It’s the numbers. It’s the people. It’s a movement.”



Source link

Recent Articles

Bernie Sanders blasts Michael Bloomberg at Iowa rally: ‘You ain’t gonna buy this election’

News WWNR -
0
Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., had a billionaire in his sights at a campaign rally in Iowa Saturday night -- and for once, it...
Read more

MLB star Todd Frazier calls out Dem governor as wild turkeys invade NJ neighborhood

News WWNR -
0
MLB star Todd Frazier went to bat for his New Jersey neighbors Saturday, calling out Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy over the problem of aggressive...
Read more

Police join protesters, abandon their posts outside Bolivia’s presidential palace

News WWNR -
0
Police guards took the side of anti-government protesters in Bolivia Saturday, abandoning their posts outside the presidential palace in the capital La Paz.The development...
Read more

Sabrina Ionescu leads No. 1 Oregon to upset win over Team USA

News WWNR -
0
9:16 PM ETMechelle VoepelespnW.com CloseMechelle Voepel covers the WNBA, women's college basketball, and other college sports for espnW. Voepel began covering women's basketball...
Read more

Man arrested after ‘Baby Trump’ protest balloon stabbed, deflated at Alabama-LSU game

News WWNR -
0
A man was taken into custody Saturday after he stabbed a "Baby Trump" protest balloon on display near the University of Alabama, where...
Read more

Related Stories

News

MLB star Todd Frazier calls out Dem governor as wild turkeys invade NJ neighborhood

WWNR -
0
MLB star Todd Frazier went to bat for his New Jersey neighbors Saturday, calling out Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy over the problem of aggressive...
Read more
News

Police join protesters, abandon their posts outside Bolivia’s presidential palace

WWNR -
0
Police guards took the side of anti-government protesters in Bolivia Saturday, abandoning their posts outside the presidential palace in the capital La Paz.The development...
Read more
News

Sabrina Ionescu leads No. 1 Oregon to upset win over Team USA

WWNR -
0
9:16 PM ETMechelle VoepelespnW.com CloseMechelle Voepel covers the WNBA, women's college basketball, and other college sports for espnW. Voepel began covering women's basketball...
Read more
News

Man arrested after ‘Baby Trump’ protest balloon stabbed, deflated at Alabama-LSU game

WWNR -
0
A man was taken into custody Saturday after he stabbed a "Baby Trump" protest balloon on display near the University of Alabama, where...
Read more
News

John Legend pans Nikki Haley comparing impeachment to ‘death penalty’

WWNR -
0
Nikki Haley, the former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, got some celebrity pushback on Friday after she likened impeachment to "the death...
Read more
News

Trump wants Pelosi, Biden to be called as impeachment inquiry witnesses, says he’ll release second phone call transcript

WWNR -
0
President Trump on Saturday brushed off what he described as a “witch hunt” of an impeachment inquiry, before calling for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi...
Read more

Stay on op - Ge the daily news in your inbox

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap