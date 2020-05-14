51.8 F
Beckley
Wednesday, May 13, 2020 8:44pm

Bernie Sanders, Ilhan Omar lead push for IMF to cancel debts of world’s poorest countries

By WWNR
NewsPolitics



Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., are pushing to cancel the debts of the world’s poorest countries in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The two have already supported eliminating student debt in the U.S., and Omar has repeatedly called for nixing rent and mortgage payments amid the COVID-19 crisis.

“In the face of a horrific pandemic and a worldwide recession, we cannot allow poor countries to dedicate money that should be going towards protecting the health and safety of their people to pay off unsustainable debts,” Sanders said in a statement Wednesday.

DEMOCRATIC ‘SQUAD’ MEMBERS JOIN GROWING CHORUS OF CALLS TO ‘#CANCELRENT’ DURING CORONAVIRUS CRISIS

In a letter addressed to World Bank President David Malpass and International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva, they asked for “debt forgiveness” from “all major international financial institutions” for countries that are part of the World Bank’s International Development Association (IDA).

The IDA is the arm of the World Bank that issues loans and grants to the world’s poorest countries, aimed at addressing poverty and encouraging economic growth, according to its website.

More than 300 lawmakers from dozens of countries signed the letter — including Democrat Illinois Sen. Dick Durbin and Omar’s fellow “Squad” members, Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez from New York, Massachusetts’s Ayanna Pressley and Michigan’s Rashida Tlaib.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

“As the largest contributor to the IMF and the leading force behind the establishment of the World Bank, the United States should take the lead in this effort,” Omar said.

The coalition of lawmakers also called for “trillions of dollars” in special drawing rights, a type of foreign exchange currency known as SDRs, from the IMF.

“An issuance of SDRs on the order of trillions of dollars will be required to avert major increases in poverty, hunger and disease,” they wrote in the letter.

The IMF recently announced temporary debt relief for more than two dozen developing countries, but the lawmakers argued that “the temporary suspension and deferment of debt will not be sufficient.”

BERNIE SANDERS GLOBAL SUPPORTERS UPSET THAT HE SUSPENDED HIS WHITE HOUSE BID

International financial officials met virtually to discuss the pandemic’s effects on developing countries in April.

In a communique issued by the World Bank/IMF Development Committee after the meeting, committee members recommended asked that the World Bank Group pay special attention to aiding IDA countries in obtaining medical supplies while also supporting efforts to preserve jobs as the global economy sputtered.

“This crisis has the potential to erase development gains for many countries,” the committee noted.



Source link

Recent Articles

Bernie Sanders, Ilhan Omar lead push for IMF to cancel debts of world’s poorest countries

News WWNR -
0
Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., are pushing to cancel the debts of the world’s poorest countries in response to the...
Read more

With Hall of Fame father, Redskins’ Thaddeus Moss out to forge his ‘own identity’

News WWNR -
0
Washington Redskins rookie tight end Thaddeus Moss wants to do what any other pass-catcher does: create separation. The difference is, he wants separation...
Read more

French preschoolers seen isolating inside chalk squares as coronavirus restrictions ease

News WWNR -
0
Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.A photo from a French school showed young children playing...
Read more

MSNBC’s Andrea Mitchell downplays scathing WSJ editorial in Adam Schiff interview

News WWNR -
0
MSNBC’s Andrea Mitchell spoke with House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff on Wednesday, hours after the Wall Street Journal published a scathing editorial calling him...
Read more

Pelosi defends $3T price tag of coronavirus relief bill

News WWNR -
0
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday defended the $3 trillion price tag of the latest coronavirus relief bill, saying that “the American people...
Read more

Related Stories

News

With Hall of Fame father, Redskins’ Thaddeus Moss out to forge his ‘own identity’

WWNR -
0
Washington Redskins rookie tight end Thaddeus Moss wants to do what any other pass-catcher does: create separation. The difference is, he wants separation...
Read more
News

French preschoolers seen isolating inside chalk squares as coronavirus restrictions ease

WWNR -
0
Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.A photo from a French school showed young children playing...
Read more
News

MSNBC’s Andrea Mitchell downplays scathing WSJ editorial in Adam Schiff interview

WWNR -
0
MSNBC’s Andrea Mitchell spoke with House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff on Wednesday, hours after the Wall Street Journal published a scathing editorial calling him...
Read more
News

Pelosi defends $3T price tag of coronavirus relief bill

WWNR -
0
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday defended the $3 trillion price tag of the latest coronavirus relief bill, saying that “the American people...
Read more
News

Progressives score victory in Nebraska congressional primary, setting up rematch with Republicans

WWNR -
0
Kara Eastman, a progressive backed by high-profile Democrats including New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, captured victory Tuesday in...
Read more
Money

PAR Technology Is Surviving The Pandemic Impact (NYSE:PAR)

WWNR -
0
Our investment thesis (substantiated in previous articles on Seeking Alpha) of PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) can be summarized with the following pointers: Brink is...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap