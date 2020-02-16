48.5 F
Bernie Sanders interrupted by topless protesters at Nevada rally

By WWNR
NewsPolitics


A group of topless protesters stormed a Bernie Sanders rally in Nevada Sunday afternoon, throwing paint, fake blood and water on the podium before security whisked them away.

Sen. Sanders, I-Vt., speaking at a rally in Carson City, had just finished introducing his wife as “the next first lady” when a woman ran up to the podium, trying to grab Sanders’ mic.

A visibly irritated Sanders yanked the mic away. The woman then grabbed another mic on the podium.

(AP)

“Bernie, I’m your biggest supporter, and I’m here to ask you to stop propping up the dairy industry and to stop propping up animal agriculture. I believe in you,” the woman said before her mic was cut.

Sanders exited the stage as a chaotic scene unfolded.

(Reuters)

Several other women – at least two of whom were topless – joined the first woman on stage. The group threw various liquids on the podium and around the stage before security intervened.

BERNIE SANDERS TEARS INTO MICHAEL BLOOMBERG, SAYS DEM BILLIONAIRE CAN’T BEAT TRUMP

The crowd started chanting “Bernie! Bernie!”

Sanders reappeared before the podium, quipping: “This is Nevada, there’s always a little bit of excitement.”

Three women were arrested after the incident for indecent exposure, Carson Now reported.

This was not the first time topless protesters made an appearance at a Sanders rally. During his 2016 presidential campaign, two topless women were arrested outside a venue in Los Angeles for taking off pasties that read: “Feel The Bern!”

Fox News’ Andrew Craft in Carson City contributed to this report.



