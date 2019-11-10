35 F
Beckley
Sunday, November 10, 2019 8:32am

Bernie Sanders laughs at idea Bezos urged Bloomberg to run: ‘That’s real class solidarity’

By WWNR
NewsPolitics



Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., laughed so hard Saturday when he learned Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos had urged Michael Bloomberg months ago to run for president that Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., had to step in to speak, according to a report.

“Of course!” Ocasio-Cortez told the Des Moines Register. “They’ve got class solidarity. The billionaires are looking out for each other.”

She added that Bill Gates being seemingly more willing to vote for President Trump than a Democrat shows how adamant billionaires are about protecting their “excess.”

BERNIE SANDERS BLASTS MICHAEL BLOOMBERG AT IOWA RALLY: ‘YOU AIN’T GONNA BUY THIS ELECTION’

At that point Sanders interjected.

“Jeff Bezos, worth $150 billion, supporting Mike Bloomberg, who’s worth only $50 billion, that’s real class solidarity,” he told the Register. “I’m impressed by that grassroots movement.”

“Jeff Bezos, worth $150 billion, supporting Mike Bloomberg, who’s worth only $50 billion, that’s real class solidarity. I’m impressed by that grassroots movement.”

— Bernie Sanders

Sanders has been critical of Jeff Bezos in the past, over the treatment of his employees, and takes credit for getting Amazon to raise its minimum wage to $15 per hour last year.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Sanders’ and Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s proposed Medicare-for-all plans that would raise taxes on the wealthy have concerned billionaires like Bloomberg and Bezos.

At a rally in Iowa earlier Saturday, Sanders told the crowd Bloomberg “ain’t gonna buy this election!”

“You’re not going to get elected president by avoiding Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina, and Nevada,” Sanders said. “Yes, we don’t have a super PAC and I’m not worth $52 billion.”

Bloomberg, a former mayor of New York City, qualified Friday to get on the Democratic presidential primary ballot in Alabama.



Source link

Recent Articles

Iran’s president: New oil field found with over 50 billion barrels

News WWNR -
0
TEHRAN, Iran — Iran has discovered a new oil field in the country's south with over 50 billion barrels of crude, its president...
Read more

Bernie Sanders laughs at idea Bezos urged Bloomberg to run: ‘That’s real class solidarity’

News WWNR -
0
Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., laughed so hard Saturday when he learned Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos had urged Michael Bloomberg months ago to run for president...
Read more

Ilhan Omar tweet called anti-Semitic ‘dog whistle’; tennis great Martina Navratilova among critics

News WWNR -
0
A Twitter message posted Saturday by U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., has revived accusations of anti-Semitism against the freshman congresswoman and member of...
Read more

Bernie Sanders blasts Michael Bloomberg at Iowa rally: ‘You ain’t gonna buy this election’

News WWNR -
0
Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., had a billionaire in his sights at a campaign rally in Iowa Saturday night -- and for once, it...
Read more

MLB star Todd Frazier calls out Dem governor as wild turkeys invade NJ neighborhood

News WWNR -
0
MLB star Todd Frazier went to bat for his New Jersey neighbors Saturday, calling out Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy over the problem of aggressive...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Iran’s president: New oil field found with over 50 billion barrels

WWNR -
0
TEHRAN, Iran — Iran has discovered a new oil field in the country's south with over 50 billion barrels of crude, its president...
Read more
News

Ilhan Omar tweet called anti-Semitic ‘dog whistle’; tennis great Martina Navratilova among critics

WWNR -
0
A Twitter message posted Saturday by U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., has revived accusations of anti-Semitism against the freshman congresswoman and member of...
Read more
News

Bernie Sanders blasts Michael Bloomberg at Iowa rally: ‘You ain’t gonna buy this election’

WWNR -
0
Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., had a billionaire in his sights at a campaign rally in Iowa Saturday night -- and for once, it...
Read more
News

MLB star Todd Frazier calls out Dem governor as wild turkeys invade NJ neighborhood

WWNR -
0
MLB star Todd Frazier went to bat for his New Jersey neighbors Saturday, calling out Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy over the problem of aggressive...
Read more
News

Police join protesters, abandon their posts outside Bolivia’s presidential palace

WWNR -
0
Police guards took the side of anti-government protesters in Bolivia Saturday, abandoning their posts outside the presidential palace in the capital La Paz.The development...
Read more
News

Sabrina Ionescu leads No. 1 Oregon to upset win over Team USA

WWNR -
0
9:16 PM ETMechelle VoepelespnW.com CloseMechelle Voepel covers the WNBA, women's college basketball, and other college sports for espnW. Voepel began covering women's basketball...
Read more

Stay on op - Ge the daily news in your inbox

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap