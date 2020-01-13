46.3 F
Beckley
Sunday, January 12, 2020 9:23pm

Bernie Sanders picks up backing of influential New Hampshire union

By WWNR
NewsPolitics


Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Senator Bernie Sanders hosts a climate rally with Rep. Rashida Tlaib and Rep. Ro Khanna in Iowa City, Iowa, U.S. January 12, 2020. REUTERS/Scott Morgan

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders gained the support on Sunday of a large and influential labor union in New Hampshire, an important early-voting state Democratic presidential nomination contest.

The union, SEA/SEIU Local 1984, has more than 10,000 members in New Hampshire, including both public and private sector employees. It has frequently used its political organization to help propel candidates to victory in the state.

“For decades, Senator Sanders has represented the interests of workers all across this country, and during these past few months, he has taken the time to support SEA/SEIU Local 1984 specifically,” Rich Gulla, president of the union, said in a statement.

New Hampshire will hold the second primary contest in February and victory in the state has historically helped fuel candidate momentum.

Sanders, who represents neighboring Vermont in the U.S. Senate, was an early favorite to win the New Hampshire primary. But polls continue to show him in a tight race with rivals U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren, former Vice President Joe Biden and former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg. Warren represents Massachusetts, also a New Hampshire neighbor.

The sane union backed Sanders in 2016 when he ran against Hillary Clinton and was credited with helping him secure victory in the state’s primary. Ultimately, however, Sanders’ strong showing in New Hampshire and Iowa, which holds the first primary, were not enough to push him past Clinton, who won the nomination.

Reporting by Ginger Gibson; Editing by David Gregorio

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.



Source link

Recent Articles

Bernie Sanders picks up backing of influential New Hampshire union

News WWNR -
0
Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Senator Bernie Sanders hosts a climate rally with Rep. Rashida Tlaib and Rep. Ro Khanna in Iowa City, Iowa,...
Read more

Iran protesters chant ‘Death to England’ outside British Embassy

News WWNR -
0
Dozens of hard-line militia members gathered outside the British Embassy in Iran on Sunday, chanting “Death to England,” and calling for the ambassador...
Read more

Gutfeld: ‘The media will take any chance to call Trump a fascist’

News WWNR -
0
Greg Gutfeld reacted Saturday to the media’s response to Iran’s ballistic missile attacks targeting U.S. military and coalition forces in Iraq, saying, “The media...
Read more

Pentagon chief says no specific evidence Iran was plotting to attack four U.S. embassies

News WWNR -
0
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper on Sunday said he did not see specific evidence from intelligence officials that Iran was...
Read more

Sally Pipes: Bernie’s ‘Medicare-for-all’ misinformation — learn these facts before this week’s debate

News WWNR -
0
Sen. Bernie Sanders has launched a new misinformation campaign on "Medicare-for-all" in advance of this week's Democratic presidential debate.Last week, advisers to his campaign released...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Iran protesters chant ‘Death to England’ outside British Embassy

WWNR -
0
Dozens of hard-line militia members gathered outside the British Embassy in Iran on Sunday, chanting “Death to England,” and calling for the ambassador...
Read more
News

Gutfeld: ‘The media will take any chance to call Trump a fascist’

WWNR -
0
Greg Gutfeld reacted Saturday to the media’s response to Iran’s ballistic missile attacks targeting U.S. military and coalition forces in Iraq, saying, “The media...
Read more
News

Pentagon chief says no specific evidence Iran was plotting to attack four U.S. embassies

WWNR -
0
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper on Sunday said he did not see specific evidence from intelligence officials that Iran was...
Read more
News

Sally Pipes: Bernie’s ‘Medicare-for-all’ misinformation — learn these facts before this week’s debate

WWNR -
0
Sen. Bernie Sanders has launched a new misinformation campaign on "Medicare-for-all" in advance of this week's Democratic presidential debate.Last week, advisers to his campaign released...
Read more
News

Julian Edelman arrested after allegedly jumping on car

WWNR -
0
New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman was arrested Saturday night in Beverly Hills, California, and cited for misdemeanor vandalism, according to police.Edelman,...
Read more
News

Megan Rapinoe knocks IOC for banning protests at Olympics: ‘We will not be silenced’

WWNR -
0
U.S. women’s soccer star Megan Rapinoe vowed Friday that Olympians would “not be silenced” in the face of the International Olympic Committee’s ban...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap