Best Business Idea Pitches Announced for Sept. 13

Pitch Southern West Virginia Business Idea Competition at WVU Tech
All attendees are allowed to vote for their favorite pitches
Beckley, W.Va. (Sept. 1, 2022) – Organizers of the Pitch Southern West Virginia Business Idea
Competition, to be held from 6-8 p.m. September 13 on the campus of West Virginia University
Institute of Technology (WVU Tech), announced the six best pitch ideas chosen to present and
invited attendees to vote for their favorites.
The West Virginia Hive, in partnership with the WVU Tech Launch Lab, have brought back the
in-person Pitch Southern West Virginia competition after a two-year hiatus due to Covid-19.
Diana Woods, director of the WVU Tech Launch Lab and coordinator of the event, said six
entrepreneurs have been chosen to give five-minute, in-person pitches of their business ideas
before the judges and in-person audience. The judges will engage in a question-and-answer
session with each presenter.
Those presenting on September 13 include:
Hills to Hills Shuttles & Tours Adena Joy Fayette County
Rock Root River Tours Leah Chester Fayette County
Fat Bottom Coolers LLC Marcus Fox Raleigh County
Mountain Mama Stitchery Ruschelle Khanna Raleigh County
Botany Tropicals Jordan Casey Summers County
Elite Services N. Maryanne Perry Fayette County
Woods said the business idea competition is limited to entrepreneurs of new start-ups and
businesses in operation for less than three years. Eligibility was limited to residents or
businesses located in Raleigh, Fayette, Nicholas, Summers, Braxton, Webster,
Pocahontas, Greenbrier, Monroe, Mercer, Wyoming and McDowell Counties, along with
WVU Tech students.
A panel of judges will select three top entries, with one winner earning a $2,000 prize,
sponsored by the New River Gorge Regional Development Authority. Prizes will also be
awarded to the second and third place winners. An additional prize package of customized
technical assistance will be awarded to the entrepreneur with the best Science, Technology,
Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) focused business idea. The judges will poll those in
attendance before making any award determinations.
Woods said the panel of judges includes serial entrepreneurs, investors, representatives from
lending institutions, legal advisors and educators.
Judy Moore, deputy director at the New River Gorge Regional Development Authority and
executive director of the WV Hive, said RSVPs are required for attendance, as space is limited.
Attendees should be at the WVU Tech Life Sciences Building, Room 200, 100 Mel Hancock Way
in Beckley, by 6 p.m. Registration is required.
Register at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/pitch-southern-wv-business-idea-competition-
tickets-377564364177?utm_medium=email&_hsmi=223388362&_hsenc=p2ANqtz–
0IFWJYEU9A35HYbrTw0OQka4DZKOcGK2kbiYKBTPgcsr8RT6E41aw9lNKkKfb6YkqliVScCfj3_i6axK
phQNzLNxznA&utm_content=223388362&utm_source=hs_email