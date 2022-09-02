Best Business Idea Pitches Announced for Sept. 13

Pitch Southern West Virginia Business Idea Competition at WVU Tech

All attendees are allowed to vote for their favorite pitches

Beckley, W.Va. (Sept. 1, 2022) – Organizers of the Pitch Southern West Virginia Business Idea

Competition, to be held from 6-8 p.m. September 13 on the campus of West Virginia University

Institute of Technology (WVU Tech), announced the six best pitch ideas chosen to present and

invited attendees to vote for their favorites.

The West Virginia Hive, in partnership with the WVU Tech Launch Lab, have brought back the

in-person Pitch Southern West Virginia competition after a two-year hiatus due to Covid-19.

Diana Woods, director of the WVU Tech Launch Lab and coordinator of the event, said six

entrepreneurs have been chosen to give five-minute, in-person pitches of their business ideas

before the judges and in-person audience. The judges will engage in a question-and-answer

session with each presenter.

Those presenting on September 13 include:

Hills to Hills Shuttles & Tours Adena Joy Fayette County

Rock Root River Tours Leah Chester Fayette County

Fat Bottom Coolers LLC Marcus Fox Raleigh County

Mountain Mama Stitchery Ruschelle Khanna Raleigh County

Botany Tropicals Jordan Casey Summers County

Elite Services N. Maryanne Perry Fayette County

Woods said the business idea competition is limited to entrepreneurs of new start-ups and

businesses in operation for less than three years. Eligibility was limited to residents or

businesses located in Raleigh, Fayette, Nicholas, Summers, Braxton, Webster,

Pocahontas, Greenbrier, Monroe, Mercer, Wyoming and McDowell Counties, along with

WVU Tech students.

A panel of judges will select three top entries, with one winner earning a $2,000 prize,

sponsored by the New River Gorge Regional Development Authority. Prizes will also be

awarded to the second and third place winners. An additional prize package of customized

technical assistance will be awarded to the entrepreneur with the best Science, Technology,

Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) focused business idea. The judges will poll those in

attendance before making any award determinations.

Woods said the panel of judges includes serial entrepreneurs, investors, representatives from

lending institutions, legal advisors and educators.

Judy Moore, deputy director at the New River Gorge Regional Development Authority and

executive director of the WV Hive, said RSVPs are required for attendance, as space is limited.

Attendees should be at the WVU Tech Life Sciences Building, Room 200, 100 Mel Hancock Way

in Beckley, by 6 p.m. Registration is required.

Register at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/pitch-southern-wv-business-idea-competition-

tickets-377564364177?utm_medium=email&_hsmi=223388362&_hsenc=p2ANqtz–

0IFWJYEU9A35HYbrTw0OQka4DZKOcGK2kbiYKBTPgcsr8RT6E41aw9lNKkKfb6YkqliVScCfj3_i6axK

phQNzLNxznA&utm_content=223388362&utm_source=hs_email