42 F
Beckley
Friday, October 18, 2019 1:22am

Beto O’Rourke: Congress should block Trump from hosting G-7 at his Doral resort

By WWNR
NewsPolitics



Former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke, one of the Democrats seeking to unseat President Trump in 2020, urged Republicans in Congress to envoke a clause of the Constitution that potentially would block President Trump from hosting the G-7 summit at a Trump resort in Doral, Fla.

The White House announced the venue of the summit, scheduled to take place between June 10 and 12, at a news conference on Thursday, which incited controversy immediately, raising questions about the optics and ethics of the president personally profiting off an official government event.

Acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney attempted to quell outcry by telling the media that Trump will not make any money off the event, adding that the Trump National Doral Golf Club will be providing the location and services at a cost.

“The Constitution clearly bars the president from accepting gifts from foreign powers,” O’Rourke tweeted. “Congress must use its authority to enforce the Emoluments Clause now to stop President Trump from profiting off of the G-7 Summit by hosting it at his own property.”

“The question isn’t whether President Trump has violated the emoluments clause– or committed other high crimes. The question is whether Republicans in Congress believe our president is above the law,” he also wrote.

The emoluments clause was intended to prevent foreign states from influencing the U.S. government and generally prohibits presidents from taking any forms of payment from other nations.

Trump has argued that the clause referred to a ban on outright bribes, not business transactions, and that he will continue to do business with foreign governments at his hotels.

Trump repeatedly has faced allegations of enriching himself by utilizing his business entities around the globe to house or host foreign dignitaries and domestic politicians.

Another presidential candidate, Julián Castro, a former San Antonio, Texas mayor who later served as Housing and Urban Development secretary under President Barack Obama, also slammed Trump over his decision to hold the summit at one of his properties, which was one of 12 potential sites being considered for the event, according to Mulvaney.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

“It’s a terrible decision by President Trump to put the G-7 on a gulf course at his own hotel,” Castro said at a campaign event in Des Moines, Iowa, on Thursday. “He’s putting the G-7 at his own resort to try and make money. It’s unethical. It’s one more example of why he is so unfit for office and he’s going to have the American taxpayers pay for security costs and everything else that goes into hosting the G-7 straight into his pocket and it’s completely inexcusable and the American people should hold him accountable for that.”

In September, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., also looking to take the White House in 2020, accused Trump of urging Vice President Pence to stay at the Trump International Golf Club in Doonbeg, Ireland, on an official trip in hopes of cashing in from the stay.





Source link

Recent Articles

El Clasico likely to be rescheduled to December over safety concerns amid Catalonia protests

News WWNR -
0
The La Liga Clasico between Barcelona and Real Madrid originally scheduled for Oct. 26 is expected to be rescheduled to a date in...
Read more

Beto O’Rourke: Congress should block Trump from hosting G-7 at his Doral resort

News WWNR -
0
Former Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke, one of the Democrats seeking to unseat President Trump in 2020, urged Republicans in Congress to envoke a clause of...
Read more

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes exits game vs. Broncos with knee injury

News WWNR -
0
DENVER -- Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was ruled out of Thursday night's game against the Denver Broncos after suffering a right...
Read more

Reporter’s Notebook: Rep. Elijah Cummings’ megaphone goes silent

News WWNR -
0
CAPITOL HILL – It’s the iconic image of the 2015 riots in Baltimore: the late Rep. Elijah Cummings, D-Md., striding down the streets,...
Read more

Astros manager AJ Hinch says talk of whistling to signal pitches a ‘joke’

News WWNR -
0
NEW YORK -- The quiet spaces between actual games in the American League Championship Series have increasingly become filled with topics related to...
Read more

Related Stories

News

El Clasico likely to be rescheduled to December over safety concerns amid Catalonia protests

WWNR -
0
The La Liga Clasico between Barcelona and Real Madrid originally scheduled for Oct. 26 is expected to be rescheduled to a date in...
Read more
News

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes exits game vs. Broncos with knee injury

WWNR -
0
DENVER -- Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was ruled out of Thursday night's game against the Denver Broncos after suffering a right...
Read more
News

Reporter’s Notebook: Rep. Elijah Cummings’ megaphone goes silent

WWNR -
0
CAPITOL HILL – It’s the iconic image of the 2015 riots in Baltimore: the late Rep. Elijah Cummings, D-Md., striding down the streets,...
Read more
News

Astros manager AJ Hinch says talk of whistling to signal pitches a ‘joke’

WWNR -
0
NEW YORK -- The quiet spaces between actual games in the American League Championship Series have increasingly become filled with topics related to...
Read more
News

Poll: Trump beats Warren, Biden in Iowa matchups

WWNR -
0
President Trump holds a slim lead in Iowa over former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) in hypothetical matchups, according...
Read more
News

Zion Williamson of New Orleans Pelicans will miss preseason finale with knee soreness

WWNR -
0
5:28 PM ETAndrew LopezESPN The New Orleans Pelicans announced that rookie Zion Williamson will miss the team's final preseason game because of right...
Read more

Stay on op - Ge the daily news in your inbox

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap