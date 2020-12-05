36.2 F
Betsy DeVos extends student loan relief until end of January

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos on Friday extended the suspension of student loan payments until the end of January.

Borrowers haven’t had to make student loan payments since the Trump administration issued the relief in March, but the assistance was set to expire at the end of December.

DeVos extended the relief until Jan. 31 to aid those who are struggling with payments during the pandemic.

The new measure means student won’t be required to make payments and their loans won’t accrue interests.

The federal relief ends when President-elect Biden takes office. Biden’s administration would then have to decide whether to extend the student loans assistance.



