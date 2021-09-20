BEX Arts Festival Launches a week long schedule of activities.

Beckley, WV – (WWNR) The BEX Arts Festival will be holding a full week of activities September 20-25th. Activities range from performing artists to a variety of arts workshops. More information can be found below and at BEXWV.com

Among the list of events included is a Human Library.

Community Leader and advocate Christina Baisden will be hosting her Human Library Project on Thursday September 23rd from 5pm-8pm at Word Park during BEX Week (The Beckley Art and Entertainment Exhibition). She previously held a successful Human Library event in 2019 at the same location.

The Human Library concept is of a library that lends people rather than books. The ‘Books’ are people who have experienced prejudice, social exclusion or stigma, and they are ‘borrowed’ by ‘Readers’ who can ask any question they like, to both learn about the other person and also challenge their own prejudices.

The idea is simple and intuitive and is based on the notion that one-to-one conversations will allow a personal experience of sharing, questioning and reflection that can radically shift perceptions. People who have taken part in these events elsewhere have reported that they can be profound experiences for all concerned.

When you enter the library, you will see a list of human ‘books’ that are available. You can discuss the process with the librarians, and arrange to borrow someone. You will be introduced to your ‘book’, the guidelines read out, and you will be left to have a conversation. After your session ends, you can choose to borrow another ‘book’ if you wish. Come and browse our human catalogue.

Christina Baisden says, “I want to challenge stigma and stereotypes. This event is a creative & effective way to do that. These stories are real and they truly come to life in this intimate one on one experience. This platform gives minorities and marginalized community members a safe platform and an opportunity to speak their truth that they may not otherwise have at their disposal. It may sound cliché but I do believe we all have a story that can change the world.”