BEX Celebrates Oddities And Curiosities In Word Park.

Beckley, WV – (WWNR) – It was an evening for the odd, the curious, the bizarre, the offbeat, the extraordinary, the fantastic, and the downright scary.

The Beckley Arts And Entertainment Exhibition’s Third Annual Oddities and Curiosities Fair was held Saturday night at Word Park on Neville Street. There were over 40 vendors, including artists, mystics and tarot readers, tattoo artists, and wandering performers.

“Some people, you know, the holiday for them is Christmas, the holiday is Thanksgiving,” said BEX co-founder Shane Pierce. “But there’s a lot of people who, like, Halloween is the holiday for them, and this last Saturday of September I feel like to me is a great time to kick off the halloween spirit, halloween fun, so it gives me a way to get into the mood for the season.”

There was also live music from bands like OYB, Pink Casino, Hannah & Lillie Moore and Jordan Shorter, ghouls from Fright Nights and a Costume and Cosplay contest judged by Causecon. Scary movies were projected on the side of neighboring buildings. And the night wrapped up with a ghost tour by Haunted Beckley starting at the Word Park Water Fountain.

Event sponsors included Appalachian Screen Printing & 93.5 The Buzz Radio.