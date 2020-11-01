55 F
Biden banks on Hollywood support in final days before 2020 election

In the final days before the 2020 election, Democratic nominee Joe Biden is relying on a slew of celebrity endorsements to help attract votes, following a similar strategy employed by Hillary Clinton during the 2016 election cycle.

The Biden campaign announced on Sunday that singers Lady Gaga and John Legend would be present at upcoming Pennsylvania rallies held by the former vice president and his running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif.

Lady Gaga is expected to appear with Biden and his wife, Jill, in Pittsburgh, while Legend will stump with Harris in Philadelphia.

President Trump’s campaign criticized Biden’s decision to include Lady Gaga, who it characterized as an “anti-fracking activist.”

“This desperate effort to drum up enthusiasm for his lackluster candidacy is actually a sharp stick in the eye for 600,000 Pennsylvanians who work in the fracking industry,” the Trump campaign said in a statement on Sunday.

As previously reported by Fox News, singer Bruce Springsteen narrated an ad that recently began running for Biden in Pennsylvania.

BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN NARRATES JOE BIDEN CAMPAIGN AD IN FORMER VP’S HOMETOWN IN PA

WWE star turned actor Dwayne Johnson, also known as The Rock, endorsed Biden in September.

Rapper Cardi B, who initially supported Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., has since said she will support Biden.

Other celebrity endorsements include businessman and Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban, radio host Howard Stern, actors George Clooney, Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro, among many others.

Clinton had massive star power behind her 2016 campaign, with concerts held by Jay-Z and Beyonce, Katy Perry and Lady Gaga.

Perry was even expected to sing the National Anthem at Clinton’s victory party at the Javits Center in Manhattan.

In the aftermath of her loss, Hollywood, from Madonna to Miley Cyrus, took to Twitter to express its frustration and disappointment.

Clinton won the popular vote in 2016, but she lost the Electoral College – an occurrence that has happened just a handful of times in U.S. history.

