66.4 F
Beckley
Thursday, June 11, 2020 4:44am

Biden ‘convinced’ US military would intervene if Trump refused to leave White House

By WWNR
NewsPolitics



Joe Biden used an appearance on a late-night comedy show Wednesday to address a popular topic of speculation among Democrats: Would President Trump peacefully give up power if he loses November’s election?

If Trump doesn’t, Biden told host Trevor Noah of Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show,” then he’s “absolutely convinced” the U.S. military would step in to assure a transition to a new president.

“I promise you,” Biden told Noah, “I am absolutely convinced they will escort him from the White House with great dispatch.”

SPIKE LEE MOCKS TRUMP, SAYS VOTERS MUST GO ‘HELL NO TO AGENT ORANGE’ OR ‘WORLD IS IN PERIL’

“I promise you, I am absolutely convinced they will escort [Trump] from the White House with great dispatch.”

— Joe Biden

Biden’s confidence may have been bolstered in recent days by the number of military figures who’ve spoken out publicly against the president since peaceful protesters were forcefully removed from the Lafayette Square area near the White House to clear a path so Trump and his entourage could safely walk to St. John’s Episcopal Church on 16th Street, which was partially damaged in unrest over the death of George Floyd.

Trump has also proposed the idea of deploying U.S. military personnel to quell riots around the nation.

The president’s military critics have included former Defense Secretary James Mattis, retired four-star Marine Corps Gen. John Allen and former Secretary of State Colin Powell.

In addition, there have been “so many rank-and-file military personnel saying, ‘Whoa, we’re not a military state. This is not who we are,’” Biden told Noah.

Meanwhile, 55 retired military leaders signed a letter last week in support of a Biden presidency, The Associated Press reported.

Trump has dismissed the military criticism, referring to Mattis in a Twitter message as “the world’s most overrated General.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The president also has frequently had fun with the Democrats’ worries about whether he would leave office, often joking about serving multiple terms beyond the two allowed under the Constitution’s 22nd Amendment, which was ratified in 1951 in reaction to Democratic President Franklin Roosevelt being elected to four terms. (Roosevelt died in 1945 before he could complete his fourth term.)

“Maybe if we really like it a lot — and if things keep going like they’re going — we’ll go and we’ll do what we have to do,” Trump cracked during a rally in Pennsylvania in May 2019. “We’ll do a three and a four and a five.”

The Associated Press contributed to this story.



Source link

Recent Articles

Nervous Republicans struggle on volatile politics of police reform

News WWNR -
0
An absolute sea change in public opinion about race, police and protests has left Republicans scrambling to recalibrate their message.And numerous media reports...
Read more

Biden ‘convinced’ US military would intervene if Trump refused to leave White House

News WWNR -
0
Joe Biden used an appearance on a late-night comedy show Wednesday to address a popular topic of speculation among Democrats: Would President Trump...
Read more

Ivanka Trump speech cancelation won’t cost Wichita State president his job: report

News WWNR -
0
The president of Wichita State University in Kansas will apparently stay on the job despite a donor uproar that followed the school’s recent...
Read more

Dallas asks court for permission to tear down Confederate war memorial

News WWNR -
0
The city of Dallas filed an emergency motion Wednesday to have a temporary injunction lifted on a Confederate monument located in the downtown...
Read more

Australian PM on China tensions: country won’t trade values in response to ‘coercion’

News WWNR -
0
SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said that he would not be intimidated or give into coercion when asked on Thursday...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Nervous Republicans struggle on volatile politics of police reform

WWNR -
0
An absolute sea change in public opinion about race, police and protests has left Republicans scrambling to recalibrate their message.And numerous media reports...
Read more
News

Ivanka Trump speech cancelation won’t cost Wichita State president his job: report

WWNR -
0
The president of Wichita State University in Kansas will apparently stay on the job despite a donor uproar that followed the school’s recent...
Read more
News

Dallas asks court for permission to tear down Confederate war memorial

WWNR -
0
The city of Dallas filed an emergency motion Wednesday to have a temporary injunction lifted on a Confederate monument located in the downtown...
Read more
News

Australian PM on China tensions: country won’t trade values in response to ‘coercion’

WWNR -
0
SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said that he would not be intimidated or give into coercion when asked on Thursday...
Read more
News

Pelosi urges congress to remove Confederate statues in a letter

WWNR -
0
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., called for the removal of nearly a dozen Confederate statues of soldiers and officers, from the...
Read more
News

Chargers RB Justin Jackson says Colin Kaepernick should feel ‘vindicated’

WWNR -
0
Los Angeles Chargers running back Justin Jackson said Wednesday he thinks that Colin Kaepernick should feel "very vindicated'' about kneeling during the national...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap