58.5 F
Beckley
Sunday, November 22, 2020 6:27pm

Biden expected to make trip to Georgia to stump for Ossoff, Warnock

By WWNR
NewsPolitics


President-elect Joe Biden will likely visit Georgia to boost campaign efforts for the two Democratic candidates in the January Senate runoff, according to his top aide.

The president-elect’s newly named Chief of Staff Ron Klain said on Sunday on ABC’s “This Week” that Biden is likely to visit Georgia, as Democratic victories for both Senate candidates would result in a 50-50 split in the upper chamber of Congress.

Then-Vice President Joseph Biden (R) joined by Ebola Response Coordinator Ron Klain (L), speaks during a meeting regarding Ebola at the Eisenhower Executive office building November 13, 2014 in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

Then-Vice President Joseph Biden (R) joined by Ebola Response Coordinator Ron Klain (L), speaks during a meeting regarding Ebola at the Eisenhower Executive office building November 13, 2014 in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

“Winning those two Senate seats in Georgia is important, but we’re going to do everything we can to help those two … great candidates in Georgia,” Klain said. “We’ve already moved people who were working on the Biden campaign on the recounts down there over to be supportive in the field work for our two candidates down there, and I expect you’ll see the president-elect travel down there before Election Day.”

NEWT GINGRICH: POWERFUL SYSTEM CONTROLLING CULTURAL INSTITUTIONS TRIES TO IMPOSE FAR-LEFT AGENDA ON US

Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock performed well enough to earn runoff elections and are facing Republican Sens.Kelly Loeffler and David Perdu respectively.

Warnock won more of the vote than Loeffler – 32.9% to 25.9% – in a crowded field. Ossoff won less of the vote than Perdue, but the margin was incredibly fine – Perdue winning 49.7% to 47.9%.  

Klain went so far as to predict that both Democratic candidates would win their respective races, which would mean Biden would enjoy both chambers of Congress being in Democratic control when he moves into the White House.

Klain, however, also believes that Biden will be able to work with Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., if Republicans retain control of the Senate.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“We’re going to deal with whatever lineup we’re faced with in Washington to get that done,” Klain said. “If we were to lose those seats in Georgia, we’re going to move forward with whatever Senate gets elected.”



Source link

Recent Articles

Steelers move to 10-0, set sights on AFC North battle with Ravens – Pittsburgh Steelers Blog

News WWNR -
0
The Pittsburgh Steelers outlasted an inferior Jacksonville Jaguars team on Sunday with a 27-3 victory to push their historic season to a 10-0...
Read more

Biden expected to make trip to Georgia to stump for Ossoff, Warnock

News WWNR -
0
President-elect Joe Biden will likely visit Georgia to boost campaign efforts for the two Democratic candidates in the January Senate runoff, according to his...
Read more

Suspect in deadly Sonic Drive-in shooting ID’d

News WWNR -
0
The suspect nabbed in connection to a shooting that killed two people and left two others wounded at a Nebraska fast-food restaurant had...
Read more

Silver Chartbook – Impact Scope

Money WWNR -
0
Silver Chartbook - Impact Scope Source link
Read more

NJ governor’s ‘draconian’ coronavirus order limiting holiday gatherings won’t be enforced, police chief says

News WWNR -
0
Howell Township, New Jersey, Police Chief Andrew Kudrick Jr. told “Fox & Friends Weekend” that his department will not enforce Gov. Phil Murphy's "draconian"...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Steelers move to 10-0, set sights on AFC North battle with Ravens – Pittsburgh Steelers Blog

WWNR -
0
The Pittsburgh Steelers outlasted an inferior Jacksonville Jaguars team on Sunday with a 27-3 victory to push their historic season to a 10-0...
Read more
News

Suspect in deadly Sonic Drive-in shooting ID’d

WWNR -
0
The suspect nabbed in connection to a shooting that killed two people and left two others wounded at a Nebraska fast-food restaurant had...
Read more
Money

Silver Chartbook – Impact Scope

WWNR -
0
Silver Chartbook - Impact Scope Source link
Read more
News

NJ governor’s ‘draconian’ coronavirus order limiting holiday gatherings won’t be enforced, police chief says

WWNR -
0
Howell Township, New Jersey, Police Chief Andrew Kudrick Jr. told “Fox & Friends Weekend” that his department will not enforce Gov. Phil Murphy's "draconian"...
Read more
video
News

Gaetz details three levels of the Russia probe origin investigaton

WWNR -
0
U.S. attorney Durham launches Russia probe review; reaction from Rep. Matt Gaetz and Rep. Mike Turner. #Hannity #FoxNews FOX News operates the FOX News Channel...
Read more
News

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson teases Trump, Michael B. Jordan over ‘Sexiest Man Alive’ announcement

WWNR -
0
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson poked fun at Michael B. Jordan and Donald Trump in a recent Instagram post about the 2020 "Sexiest Man Alive."People announced last week...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap