Biden remains mum on packing Supreme Court, but took different stance in 1983

Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here’s what you need to know as you start your day …

Biden continues silence on court-packing stance, but in 1983 he certainly had an opinion

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris of California, have been mum on the question of court-packing should they win the November election, but in he certainly had an opinion on the matter in 1983 when he called it a “bonehead idea.”

Biden, then a U.S. Senator from Delaware, made the comments during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing in July 1983 regarding nominations to the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights. At the time, Republican President Ronald Reagan had stoked controversy for attempting to replace three members of the commission.

The question of court-packing has been evoked in recent weeks amid President Donald Trump’s nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court. Democrats have argued that the next Supreme Court Justice ought to be decided by the winner of the November election and that Barrett’s confirmation to the court – so close to the election, no less – would unfairly cement a 6-3 conservative majority on the court.

Facing pressure to take a stance during a campaign swing through Phoenix on Thursday, Biden said the country would “know my position on court-packing when the election is over.” CLICK HERE FOR MORE ON OUR TOP STORY.

In other developments:

– 6 things to watch for during ACB hearings

– Biden: Reporters should ‘focus’ on Republicans after pressed on court-packing stance

– Coons says that confirming Barrett ‘constitutes court-packing,’ Sasse responds that’s ‘obviously’ incorrect

– Republicans blast Biden for saying voters don’t deserve to know court-packing stance

– Biden deputy campaign chair deflects court-packing question, says it’s Republican distraction

– Trump: Packing Supreme Court would ‘permanently destroy the Court’

Suspect in Denver ‘Patriot Rally’ shooting not a licensed security guard: report

The private security guard who has been jailed on suspicion of first-degree murder stemming from a deadly shooting on Saturday at a ‘Patriot Rally’ in Denver during dueling protests was reportedly not properly licensed to work in the position.



Matthew Robert Dolloff, 30, was reportedly working as a contracted security guard for 9News at the time of the shooting. The local news station reported late Sunday he was contracted through another company to accompany its news staff to the protests.

The station reported that it later found out it appears that Dolloff was not actually employed by the company it used and the company did not provide additional information about his actual employer.

The 9News report went further and said Denver’s Department of Excise and Licenses has “no record” that Dolloff was licensed to work as a security guard.

Dolloff, 30, was taken into custody in connection with a clash that took place Saturday afternoon in Civic Center Park in Denver.

The man who was shot dead was identified by family members as Lee Keltner, a military veteran, grandfather and avowed patriot who was there to express his support for the police. CLICK HERE FOR MORE.

In other developments:

– Denver shooting victim identified as pro-cop vet, shot in front of son: family

– Denver shooting at protest leaves 1 dead; news station’s private security guard in custody

Navy veteran Joe Collins targets Democrat Maxine Waters’ home in campaign ad

U.S. Navy veteran Joe Collins on Saturday released a scathing campaign ad, standing in front of a multi-million-dollar mansion, the home of Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., and attacked her for living in a multi-million dollar mansion while representing a district plagued by crime and poverty, all while she’s not even living in the actual district.

In the ad, Collins stands outside Waters’ $6 million California residence, before asking viewers, “Do you know where I am right now? Maxine Waters’ six million-dollar mansion,” Collins asks. “Do you know where I’m not right now? Maxine Waters’ district.”

Waters has represented the area that is now California’s 43rd District since 1991. Before that, she had served in the California State Assembly since 1976. Her home used to be within the boundaries of District 43 until redistricting shifted her neighborhood into the 37th District, which is represented by Democratic Rep. Karen Bass.

Collins, a Republican who is campaigning to replace Waters and grew up in South Los Angeles, said the crime and poverty in the area have only increased under Waters’ 44 years in public office.

“I survived a drive-by shooting in this house when I was a child,” Collins says in the video while standing outside a home in the area. “Gangs, drugs, violence, that was my upbringing. And where was Maxine Waters?”

Having served more than 13 years in the U.S. Navy and having fought in the Iraq War, Collins also criticized Waters for not fighting “for her own district here in America.” CLICK HERE FOR MORE.

In other developments:

– Biden says Trump ‘fomented’ violence, but Dems have their own history of urging confrontation

– Rep. Maxine Waters spotted pulling over to confront police in LA for stopping Black driver: report

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

TODAY’S MUST-READS:

– Trump tells supporters he’s ‘tested totally negative’ for coronavirus

– Biden considering controversial NY Governor Cuomo as AG: report

– Fauci says his comments in new Trump ad ‘were taken out of context’ and without his permission

– Border patrol agent’s hunch pays off in second-largest methamphetamine bust ever

– Lakers dominate Heat, capture 17th NBA title

– Dak Prescott carted off the field after gruesome leg injury in Cowboys, Giants game

THE LATEST FROM FOX BUSINESS:

– White House pushes for limited coronavirus relief bill as broader effort meets resistance

– Bill Gates says Trump’s coronavirus treatment won’t work for everyone, shouldn’t be called ‘cure’

– Graham challenger, Harrison, shatters Senate fundraising record with $57M haul

– Regeneron CEO says President Trump’s antibody cocktail treatment is ‘case report’

#TheFlashback: CLICK HERE to find out what happened on “This Day in History.

SOME PARTING WORDS



Steve Hilton disputed the current state of law and order and justice in the United States on “The Next Revolution,” saying, “it all started with George Floyd – except it didn’t start with George Floyd.”

“Here are the facts,” he said. “The number of unarmed, Black men killed by police last year, according to a database maintained by the Washington Post, was 13. But that’s not the whole story. Yes, 13 is a relatively small number compared to the whole population, but every time one of these occur, millions of Black parents fear for their own children.”

Not signed up yet for Fox News First? Click here to find out what you’re missing.

Fox News’ Go Watch page is now available, providing visitors with Pay TV provider options in their area carrying Fox News Channel & Fox Business Network.

Fox News First was compiled by Fox News’ Jack Durschlag. Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! We’ll see you in your inbox first thing Tuesday.