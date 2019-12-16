46.2 F
Beckley
Monday, December 16, 2019 1:23pm

Biden, Sanders neck-and-neck in new 2020 Democratic race poll

By WWNR
NewsPolitics



With three days until the next scheduled Democratic presidential nomination debate, a new national poll indicates former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont are leading the rest of the still large field of White House hopefuls.

Biden – who has remained at the top of nearly every national poll since even before he declared his candidacy in late April — stands at 24 percent among Democrats and Democratic-leaning independent voters in a NPR/PBSNewsHour/Marist poll released Monday.

Sanders, the populist senator from Vermont who is making his second straight run for the Democratic nomination, is at 22 percent. Biden’s slight 2-point edge is within the survey’s sampling error.

BIDEN TOPS NEW FOX NEWS NATIONAL POLL IN 2020 DEMS RACE

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren – another top-tier contender who has seen her poll numbers slip the past two months — stands at 17 percent in the poll. And South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg – a onetime long-shot who’s soared in recent months in surveys in the early voting states of Iowa and New Hampshire – registers at 13 percent support.

According to the poll, tech entrepreneur Andrew Yang is at 5 percent, with Sens. Cory Booker of New Jersey, Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota and former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg each at 4 percent. Sen. Michael Bennet of Colorado, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii, and former Obama housing secretary and former San Antonio, Texas Mayor Julian Castro stand at 1 percent. Every other candidate else registered at less than 1 percent.

The poll indicates that with a month and a half to go until the Iowa caucuses kick off the presidential nominating calendar, just over three-quarters of those questioned said they could change their minds on who they are currently supporting.

Marist Institute for Public Opinion director Lee Miringoff – who conducted the poll – noted that even though Biden’s consistently led the national polls, there’s been plenty of fluidity in the crucial early-state surveys.

“I think we’re looking at the last surge” for who could win, Miringoff said.

THE LATEST POLLING FROM FOX NEWS

The NPR/PBSNewsHour/Marist poll was released a day after a new national Fox News Poll indicated Biden at 30 percent in the Democratic nomination race, with Sanders at 20 percent and Warren in third at 13 percent. Buttigieg registered at 7 percent, with Klobuchar and Bloomberg each at 5 percent and everyone else at 3 percent or less.

While Biden and Sanders’ numbers were basically unchanged from the previous Fox News survey – which was conducted at the end of October – Warren dropped 8 percentage points.

The NPR/PBSNewsHour/Marist poll was conducted Dec 9-11, with 1,508 registered voters nationwide, including 704 Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents, questioned by live telephone operators. The margin of error for questions on the Democratic presidential primary is plus or minus 5.4 percentage points.



Source link

Recent Articles

‘The View’ gets heated as Whoopi Goldberg shuts down Meghan McCain: ‘Girl, please stop talking’

News WWNR -
0
“The View” co-host Whoopi Goldberg shut down Meghan McCain over impeachment on Monday, telling her colleague to “stop talking” during a heated conversation.The...
Read more

NBPA talking to G League about union

News WWNR -
0
The National Basketball Players Association is meeting with G League players this week to discuss further a plan to unionize the NBA's minor...
Read more

Biden, Sanders neck-and-neck in new 2020 Democratic race poll

News WWNR -
0
With three days until the next scheduled Democratic presidential nomination debate, a new national poll indicates former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie...
Read more

Steve Hilton: Democrats know Trump impeachment is a bust – But they should pay a price for what they've done

News WWNR -
0
Make Democrats pay for what they've done to this president and this country. Make it hurt by making it last. Source link
Read more

Brandon Judd: Mexican drug cartel members ARE terrorists — Trump’s action will help defeat them

News WWNR -
0
President Trump’s decision to officially designate the Mexican cartels as Foreign Terrorist Organizations (FTOs) is not only technically accurate, it is vital to...
Read more

Related Stories

News

‘The View’ gets heated as Whoopi Goldberg shuts down Meghan McCain: ‘Girl, please stop talking’

WWNR -
0
“The View” co-host Whoopi Goldberg shut down Meghan McCain over impeachment on Monday, telling her colleague to “stop talking” during a heated conversation.The...
Read more
News

NBPA talking to G League about union

WWNR -
0
The National Basketball Players Association is meeting with G League players this week to discuss further a plan to unionize the NBA's minor...
Read more
News

Steve Hilton: Democrats know Trump impeachment is a bust – But they should pay a price for what they've done

WWNR -
0
Make Democrats pay for what they've done to this president and this country. Make it hurt by making it last. Source link
Read more
News

Brandon Judd: Mexican drug cartel members ARE terrorists — Trump’s action will help defeat them

WWNR -
0
President Trump’s decision to officially designate the Mexican cartels as Foreign Terrorist Organizations (FTOs) is not only technically accurate, it is vital to...
Read more
News

House Judiciary Committee calls for Trump’s removal in 658-page impeachment report;

WWNR -
0
Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here's what you need to know as you start your Monday ...House Judiciary Committee releases...
Read more
News

Nadler calls for Trump’s removal in committee’s 658-page report on articles of impeachment

WWNR -
0
Rep. Jerrold Nadler, the chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, wrote that President Trump is a threat to the Constitution and should be removed...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap