60.4 F
Beckley
Friday, May 15, 2020 1:31am

Biden says he doesn’t remember Tara Reade, tells women they ‘probably shouldn’t vote for me’ if they believe her claims

By WWNR
NewsPolitics


Former Vice President Joe Biden claimed on Thursday that he does not remember Tara Reade, the former Senate staffer who came forward in March with a 1993 sexual assault allegation and suggested that those who believe her claims shouldn’t vote for him.

During an interview with MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell, Biden was asked whether he remembered Reade being on his staff, a question he previously dodged earlier this month when asked by “Morning Joe” co-host Mika Brzezinski.

“Do you remember Tara Reade who worked there for about a year in 1992-1993?” O’Donnell asked.

“Well, to be honest with you, I don’t,” Biden responded. “But let me get something clear, when a woman makes a claim that she has been harassed or abused, and this claim has changed… she should be taken seriously. She should come forward, share her story, she should be taken seriously and it should be thoroughly vetted. And in every case, what matters is the truth. The truth is what matters. And the truth of the case is nothing like this ever, ever happened… I give you my word. It never, ever happened.”

TARA READE, IN FIRST ON-CAMERA INTERVIEW: ‘I WISH’ BIDEN WOULD DROP OUT OF WHITE HOUSE RACE

O’Donnell then pointed to an op-ed published in The New York Times titled “I Believe Tara Reade. I’m Voting for Joe Biden Anyway” and asked the presumptive Democratic nominee what he would tell women who were “ready” to vote for him but the allegations give them “serious pause” and who believe Reade’s claims.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Well, I think they should vote their heart and if they believe Tara Reade, they probably shouldn’t vote for me. I wouldn’t vote for me if I believed Tara Reade,” Biden told O’Donnell. “The fact is that look at Tara Reade’s story. It changes considerably. And I don’t want to question her motive, I don’t want to question anything other than to say the truth matters. This is being vetted, it’s been vetted, and people scores of my employees over my whole career. This is just totally, thoroughly, completely out of character. And the idea that in a public place, in a hallway I would assault a woman? I mean, it’s just- I- anyway, I promise you. It never happened.”

Before moving on with the rest of the interview, Biden reiterated “there is no truth” to Reade’s claims.



Source link

Recent Articles

Biden says he doesn’t remember Tara Reade, tells women they ‘probably shouldn’t vote for me’ if they believe her claims

News WWNR -
0
Former Vice President Joe Biden claimed on Thursday that he does not remember Tara Reade, the former Senate staffer who came forward in...
Read more

Wisconsin court ruling at center of political divide over U.S. reopening

News WWNR -
0
PORT WASHINGTON, Wis. (Reuters) - Wisconsin’s governor on Thursday predicted confusion after the state supreme court struck down his sweeping stay-at-home order, fueling...
Read more

Cafes and bars reopen in parts of Australia after coronavirus lockdown

News WWNR -
0
SYDNEY (Reuters) - Restaurants, cafes and bars in Australia’s most populous state were reopening on Friday after a two-month shutdown under coronavirus lockdown...
Read more

McConnell predicts ‘high likelihood’ of new stimulus bill, dismisses Dem proposal as ‘parade of absurdities’

News WWNR -
0
Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.EXCLUSIVE -- Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., told "Special...
Read more

SEC officials to vote May 22 on whether to open athletic facilities in June

News WWNR -
0
SEC presidents and chancellors are scheduled to vote May 22 on whether to allow their schools to open athletic facilities to athletes for...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Wisconsin court ruling at center of political divide over U.S. reopening

WWNR -
0
PORT WASHINGTON, Wis. (Reuters) - Wisconsin’s governor on Thursday predicted confusion after the state supreme court struck down his sweeping stay-at-home order, fueling...
Read more
News

Cafes and bars reopen in parts of Australia after coronavirus lockdown

WWNR -
0
SYDNEY (Reuters) - Restaurants, cafes and bars in Australia’s most populous state were reopening on Friday after a two-month shutdown under coronavirus lockdown...
Read more
News

McConnell predicts ‘high likelihood’ of new stimulus bill, dismisses Dem proposal as ‘parade of absurdities’

WWNR -
0
Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.EXCLUSIVE -- Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., told "Special...
Read more
News

SEC officials to vote May 22 on whether to open athletic facilities in June

WWNR -
0
SEC presidents and chancellors are scheduled to vote May 22 on whether to allow their schools to open athletic facilities to athletes for...
Read more
News

U.S. Senator Burr steps aside as committee chair as FBI probes stock trades

WWNR -
0
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senator Richard Burr will step aside as chairman of the powerful Senate Intelligence Committee, after the FBI seized his...
Read more
News

Border wall construction has sped up amid coronavirus crisis, CBP chief says

WWNR -
0
Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.EXCLUSIVE: Construction of the wall at the southern border...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap