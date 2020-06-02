72.3 F
Beckley
Tuesday, June 2, 2020 12:56pm

Biden vows to heal U.S. racial wounds, slams Trump as divisive

By WWNR
NewsPolitics


PHILADELPHIA (Reuters) – Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden on Tuesday vowed in a speech to try to heal the racial divide in America and blasted President Donald Trump’s response to protests over racism and police misconduct.

Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Joe Biden arrives with U.S. Secret Service agents to speak at an event in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S. June 2, 2020. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Speaking in Philadelphia – a city rocked by sometimes violent demonstrations in recent days – the former vice president sought to draw a vivid contrast between himself and Trump, whom he will face in the Nov. 3 general election.

“The country is crying out for leadership, leadership that can unite us,” Biden said in his first major address in weeks.

Biden, who served eight years as vice president under Barack Obama, the first black U.S. president, cast himself as the candidate who best understands the longstanding pain and grief in the country’s black communities.

Biden said the killing of George Floyd, the African-American man who died at the hands of Minneapolis police last week, was a “wake-up call” for the nation that must force it to address the stain of systemic racism.

“We can’t leave this moment thinking we can once again turn away and do nothing,” Biden said. “We can’t.”

Biden was particularly critical of Republican Trump’s visit on Monday to a historic church across from the White House, which was preceded by law enforcement authorities dispersing a crowd near the church with smoke cannisters and flash grenades.

“We can be forgiven for believing that the president is more interested in power than in principle,” said Biden, who accused Trump of “serving the passions” of his conservative base at the expense of the rest of the country.

Biden, conversely, pledged he would “not traffic in fear or division” or “fan the flames of hate.”

Trump campaign senior adviser Katrina Pierson accused Biden in a statement after the speech of making “the crass political calculation that unrest in America is a benefit to his candidacy.”

Trump on Monday called the violence that had riven some of the protests “acts of domestic terror” and threatened to deploy the U.S. military to secure the nation’s cities.

At least five U.S. police officers were shot and wounded during violent protests over the death of Floyd, police and media said.

Shortly before Biden spoke, Trump took credit for more orderly protests in cities like Washington, D.C., tweeting it was due to “overwhelming force. Domination.”

Biden is aiming to strike a careful balance between validating anger over police mistreatment of minorities while condemning violence as a response.

His speech on Tuesday marked the first time he has left his home state of Delaware since mid-March, when the outbreak of the novel coronavirus forced him to campaign largely from his house.

Slideshow (8 Images)

The location was notable. Biden formally launched his campaign in Philadelphia last year, and it’s where his campaign headquarters – currently empty because of the pandemic – is located.

The city was also the birthplace of the U.S. Constitution, which Biden cited in support of the right to peacefully protest.

“Our freedom to speak is the cherished knowledge that lives inside every American,” he said.

Reporting by Jarrett Renshaw in Philadelphia. Writing by James Oliphant in Washington.; Editing by Colleen Jenkins and Alistair Bell

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.



Source link

Recent Articles

Biden vows to heal U.S. racial wounds, slams Trump as divisive

News WWNR -
0
PHILADELPHIA (Reuters) - Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden on Tuesday vowed in a speech to try to heal the racial divide in America...
Read more

S&P’s Rolls Royce Downgrade – Perhaps Too Hasty (OTCMKTS:RYCEF)

Money WWNR -
0
Should Rolls Royce (OTCPK:OTCPK:RYCEF) be downgraded? The argument being used by Standard and Poor's isn't about the problems Rolls Royce is having...
Read more

Biden's Ukraine entanglements under new scrutiny

News WWNR -
0
Former deputy assistant attorney general Harry Litman and former congressman Jason Chaffetz discuss. source
Read more

Basketball Hall of Famer Wes Unseld dies at 74, his family says

News WWNR -
0
Basketball Hall of Famer Wes Unseld, who played 13 seasons in the NBA, has died after battling pneumonia, his family announced Tuesday. He...
Read more

Uganda to lose $1.6 billion in tourism earnings as a result of COVID-19

News WWNR -
0
KAMPALA (Reuters) - Uganda will lose $1.6 billion a year in earnings from tourism as visitors stay away due to the impact of...
Read more

Related Stories

Money

S&P’s Rolls Royce Downgrade – Perhaps Too Hasty (OTCMKTS:RYCEF)

WWNR -
0
Should Rolls Royce (OTCPK:OTCPK:RYCEF) be downgraded? The argument being used by Standard and Poor's isn't about the problems Rolls Royce is having...
Read more
video
News

Biden's Ukraine entanglements under new scrutiny

WWNR -
0
Former deputy assistant attorney general Harry Litman and former congressman Jason Chaffetz discuss. source
Read more
News

Basketball Hall of Famer Wes Unseld dies at 74, his family says

WWNR -
0
Basketball Hall of Famer Wes Unseld, who played 13 seasons in the NBA, has died after battling pneumonia, his family announced Tuesday. He...
Read more
News

Uganda to lose $1.6 billion in tourism earnings as a result of COVID-19

WWNR -
0
KAMPALA (Reuters) - Uganda will lose $1.6 billion a year in earnings from tourism as visitors stay away due to the impact of...
Read more
News

With rallies halted and tweets fact-checked, Trump campaign turns to smartphone app

WWNR -
0
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Should President Donald Trump and Twitter ultimately part ways, his campaign has a backup plan at the ready to get...
Read more
News

With the NBA draft on the horizon, Australian Josh Green is staying busy

WWNR -
0
He learned during his freshman year at the University of Arizona just how hectic a basketball season can get. There wasn't much time,...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap