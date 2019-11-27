White House hopeful Joe Biden (D) won the endorsement of a top black legislator in Florida this week as the former vice president seeks to gin up support in the crucial swing state.
Recent Articles
Biden wins endorsement from prominent African American legislator in Florida
White House hopeful Joe Biden (D) won the endorsement of a top black legislator in Florida this week as the former vice president...
Trump tweets photo of himself as 'Rocky' ahead of more impeachment hearings
President Trump seemed to declare himself a heavyweight champion in politics on Wednesday, tweeting out a picture of his face superimposed onto one of the...
College Football Playoff implications lift Alabama-Auburn to the top of Week 14’s games
There's no way -- just no way -- Clemson loses to rival South Carolina on Saturday, right?Ask Georgia how improbable that is.Georgia lost...
U.S. Justice Department asks court to block ex-White House lawyer ruling
FILE PHOTO: White House Counsel Don McGahn listens to Judge Brett Kavanaugh as he testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee during his Supreme...
Hannity: Russia hoax is dead and buried, truth prevailed
Robert Mueller's congressional testimony did not go as Democrats had hoped. #Hannity #FoxNews FOX News operates the FOX News Channel (FNC), FOX Business Network (FBN),...
Related Stories
News
Trump tweets photo of himself as 'Rocky' ahead of more impeachment hearings
President Trump seemed to declare himself a heavyweight champion in politics on Wednesday, tweeting out a picture of his face superimposed onto one of the...
News
College Football Playoff implications lift Alabama-Auburn to the top of Week 14’s games
There's no way -- just no way -- Clemson loses to rival South Carolina on Saturday, right?Ask Georgia how improbable that is.Georgia lost...
News
U.S. Justice Department asks court to block ex-White House lawyer ruling
FILE PHOTO: White House Counsel Don McGahn listens to Judge Brett Kavanaugh as he testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee during his Supreme...
News
Hannity: Russia hoax is dead and buried, truth prevailed
Robert Mueller's congressional testimony did not go as Democrats had hoped. #Hannity #FoxNews FOX News operates the FOX News Channel (FNC), FOX Business Network (FBN),...
Money
Assessing If Copa Holdings Can Break Above Long-Term Resistance
Assessing If Copa Holdings Can Break Above Long-Term Resistance Source link
News
Justin Haskins: America doesn’t want socialism in 2020
Americans don't want socialism in 2020, the author of "Socialism Is Evil" Justin Haskins argued Wednesday.Appearing on "Fox & Friends" with host Steve...