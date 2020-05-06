55.4 F
Beckley
Tuesday, May 5, 2020 9:15pm

Biden’s edge evaporates as Trump seen as better suited for economy, coronavirus response, poll shows

By WWNR
NewsPolitics


NEW YORK (Reuters) – Joe Biden’s advantage over President Donald Trump in popular support has eroded in recent weeks as the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee struggles for visibility with voters during the coronavirus pandemic, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll released on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump departs on travel to the Camp David presidential retreat from the South Lawn at the White House in Washington, U.S., May 1, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/File Photo

The opinion poll conducted on Monday and Tuesday found that 43% of registered voters said they would support Biden in the Nov. 3 presidential election, while 41% said they would back Trump. That makes the contest essentially a toss-up, as the results are within the poll’s credibility interval.

Biden led by 6 percentage points in a similar poll last week and by 8 points in a poll that ran April 15 to 21.

The former vice president has been forced to run his presidential campaign from his Delaware home in keeping with restrictions aimed at combating the virus, which has killed more than 70,000 people in the United States and put 30 million people out of work.

By contrast, Trump has put himself at the helm of the U.S. pandemic response, with regular White House briefings until recently.

Some of Biden’s most dominant recent headlines focused on a former U.S. Senate aide’s allegation that he sexually assaulted her in 1993. Biden said last week the alleged assault “never happened” and asked the Senate to make public any documents related to the accusation by Tara Reade, who worked as a staff assistant in Biden’s Senate office from December 1992 to August 1993.

The political impact of the situation was not yet clear in the Reuters/Ipsos poll, which showed 53% of the American public said they were “somewhat” or “very” familiar with Reade’s allegation.

According to the poll, 45% of Americans said Trump was better suited to create jobs, while 32% said Biden was the better candidate for that. That pushed Trump’s advantage over Biden in terms of job creation to 13 points, compared with the Republican president’s 6-point edge in a similar poll that ran in mid-April.

Thirty-seven percent said Trump was better leading the country’s coronavirus response, while 35% preferred Biden. A similar poll in mid-April showed Biden had a slight edge over Trump when it came to the nation’s response to the disease.

Overall, 42% of Americans said they approved of Trump’s performance in office, and 53% said they disapproved. The president’s popularity has remained relatively flat for more than a year.

The Reuters/Ipsos poll was conducted online, in English, throughout the United States. It gathered responses from 1,215 American adults, including 1,015 who identified as registered voters. It had a credibility interval, a measure of precision, of plus or minus 3 percentage points.

Reporting by Chris Kahn; Editing by Peter Cooney

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.



Source link

Recent Articles

Colombia extends COVID-19 lockdown to May 25, additional sectors to start re-opening

News WWNR -
0
BOGOTA (Reuters) - Colombia’s mandatory quarantine will be extended by a further two weeks as it tries to contain the spread of...
Read more

Biden’s edge evaporates as Trump seen as better suited for economy, coronavirus response, poll shows

News WWNR -
0
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Joe Biden’s advantage over President Donald Trump in popular support has eroded in recent weeks as the presumptive Democratic...
Read more

New York Giants claim ex-Cowboys QB Cooper Rush off waivers

News WWNR -
0
The New York Giants claimed quarterback Cooper Rush off waivers from the Dallas Cowboys on Tuesday.Rush was waived on Monday after the Cowboys...
Read more

Zoom steps up efforts to deter ‘Zoombombing’ amid security issues

News WWNR -
0
In the weeks since governments across the country have forced businesses, churches, schools and hoards of other industries to transition to telecommuting, reports...
Read more

Government gone too far? States rebuked for coronavirus lockdown measures

News WWNR -
0
Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox.  Sign up here.The Justice Department has sided with a Virginia church...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Colombia extends COVID-19 lockdown to May 25, additional sectors to start re-opening

WWNR -
0
BOGOTA (Reuters) - Colombia’s mandatory quarantine will be extended by a further two weeks as it tries to contain the spread of...
Read more
News

New York Giants claim ex-Cowboys QB Cooper Rush off waivers

WWNR -
0
The New York Giants claimed quarterback Cooper Rush off waivers from the Dallas Cowboys on Tuesday.Rush was waived on Monday after the Cowboys...
Read more
News

Zoom steps up efforts to deter ‘Zoombombing’ amid security issues

WWNR -
0
In the weeks since governments across the country have forced businesses, churches, schools and hoards of other industries to transition to telecommuting, reports...
Read more
News

Government gone too far? States rebuked for coronavirus lockdown measures

WWNR -
0
Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox.  Sign up here.The Justice Department has sided with a Virginia church...
Read more
News

Schumer calls Trump’s COVID-19 testing strategy insufficient, demands national plan

WWNR -
0
Senate Democrats said Tuesday that President Trump's testing blueprint is insufficient and called on the administration to outline a national strategy so the country can...
Read more
News

House GOP says Schiff is ‘blocking’ release of Russia probe transcripts, demands access

WWNR -
0
EXCLUSIVE: Republicans on the House Judiciary and Oversight Committees are accusing House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff of "blocking" Russia probe transcripts and are...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap