68.7 F
Beckley
Tuesday, November 10, 2020 8:33pm

Biden’s lead over Trump in Arizona drops below 15K votes, but comeback unlikely: report

By WWNR
NewsPolitics



President-elect Joe Biden’s lead over President Trump in Arizona fell below 15,000 votes as of Monday, but the president is unlikely to stage a successful comeback in the key battleground state.

As of Monday night, Biden had a 14,746-vote lead over Trump after the president took a slightly higher percentage of votes in the latest results out of Maricopa County, the Arizona Republic reported.

However, the president received just over 49 percent of those votes. He would need to secure more than 60 percent of outstanding ballots statewide to catch up to Biden.

Roughly 63,000 votes remain uncounted in Arizona as of this week, according to the Republic’s estimates. A majority of the uncounted votes are from provisional ballots, which are used when a voter is unable to verify their identity at a polling center. Just 54 percent of the provisional ballots cast in Maricopa County so far were deemed valid and added to a candidate’s total.

The Fox News Decision Desk projected a Biden victory in Arizona on Nov. 3, handing the former vice president 11 electoral votes and flipping a state that Trump carried in 2016.

The Trump campaign pushed back on the call. Officials argued the state was called for Biden prematurely because too many votes had yet to be counted.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Biden became President-elect last Saturday after projected victories in Pennsylvania and Nevada.

As of Monday, Biden received a record 75.67 million votes nationwide, while Trump received 71.01 million votes. A margin of less than 276,000 votes separated the two candidates in the six key states that decided the presidency – Arizona, Georgia, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, and Nevada.



Source link

Recent Articles

Biden’s lead over Trump in Arizona drops below 15K votes, but comeback unlikely: report

News WWNR -
0
President-elect Joe Biden’s lead over President Trump in Arizona fell below 15,000 votes as of Monday, but the president is unlikely to stage...
Read more

Pompeo says US critics at UN Human Rights Council ‘have the most to hide’

News WWNR -
0
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday brushed off criticism of U.S. human rights records by countries such as China and Iran, arguing...
Read more

Tiger Woods still gets chills thinking of 2019 Masters win

News WWNR -
0
AUGUSTA, Ga. -- Tiger Woods became emotional on Tuesday talking about his 2019 Masters victory, recounting the scene as he played the 18th...
Read more

Pentagon’s top policy official resigns a day after Esper fired

News WWNR -
0
Jim Anderson, the acting undersecretary of defense for policy at the Pentagon, resigned from his position Tuesday, just one day after President Trump...
Read more

Coronavirus vaccine education will be key to distribution success, doctor says

News WWNR -
0
News that pharmaceutical giant Pfizer and BioNTech's coronavirus vaccine candidate showed 90% efficacy in phase 3 clinical trial was applauded by infectious disease...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Pompeo says US critics at UN Human Rights Council ‘have the most to hide’

WWNR -
0
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday brushed off criticism of U.S. human rights records by countries such as China and Iran, arguing...
Read more
News

Tiger Woods still gets chills thinking of 2019 Masters win

WWNR -
0
AUGUSTA, Ga. -- Tiger Woods became emotional on Tuesday talking about his 2019 Masters victory, recounting the scene as he played the 18th...
Read more
News

Pentagon’s top policy official resigns a day after Esper fired

WWNR -
0
Jim Anderson, the acting undersecretary of defense for policy at the Pentagon, resigned from his position Tuesday, just one day after President Trump...
Read more
News

Coronavirus vaccine education will be key to distribution success, doctor says

WWNR -
0
News that pharmaceutical giant Pfizer and BioNTech's coronavirus vaccine candidate showed 90% efficacy in phase 3 clinical trial was applauded by infectious disease...
Read more
Money

Perth Tolle And FRDM: 'We Made This For People Who Believe In The Benefits Of Freedom In Markets And Societies'

WWNR -
0
Perth Tolle And FRDM: 'We Made This For People Who Believe In The Benefits Of Freedom In Markets And Societies' Source link
Read more
video
News

Gaetz: Democrats were wrong on these two fronts

WWNR -
0
Democrats haven't fulfilled their commitments on trade, health care or the economy, says Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz, Republican member of the House Judiciary Committee....
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap