Former deputy assistant attorney general Harry Litman and former congressman Jason Chaffetz discuss.
Biden vows to heal U.S. racial wounds, slams Trump as divisive
PHILADELPHIA (Reuters) - Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden on Tuesday vowed in a speech to try to heal the racial divide in America...
S&P’s Rolls Royce Downgrade – Perhaps Too Hasty (OTCMKTS:RYCEF)
Should Rolls Royce (OTCPK:OTCPK:RYCEF) be downgraded? The argument being used by Standard and Poor's isn't about the problems Rolls Royce is having...
Biden's Ukraine entanglements under new scrutiny
Basketball Hall of Famer Wes Unseld dies at 74, his family says
Basketball Hall of Famer Wes Unseld, who played 13 seasons in the NBA, has died after battling pneumonia, his family announced Tuesday. He...
Uganda to lose $1.6 billion in tourism earnings as a result of COVID-19
KAMPALA (Reuters) - Uganda will lose $1.6 billion a year in earnings from tourism as visitors stay away due to the impact of...
With rallies halted and tweets fact-checked, Trump campaign turns to smartphone app
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Should President Donald Trump and Twitter ultimately part ways, his campaign has a backup plan at the ready to get...
With the NBA draft on the horizon, Australian Josh Green is staying busy
He learned during his freshman year at the University of Arizona just how hectic a basketball season can get. There wasn't much time,...