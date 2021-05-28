|BIG CASH, TRUCKS, AND SCHOLARSHIPS AMONG TOP PRIZES IN UPCOMING WEST VIRGINIA VACCINATION INCENTIVE LOTTERY
During Thursday’s briefing, Gov. Justice announced that the State of West Virginia will soon be giving away a million-dollar grand prize, additional cash prizes, college scholarships, pick-up trucks, and much more through a series of upcoming lottery drawings for West Virginians who have been vaccinated against COVID-19.
“There are going to be so many wonderful prizes that you can win, it will blow you away,” Gov. Justice said. “We are going to make a few West Virginians millionaires before this is over. Some people will win trucks and scholarships and on and on, but we’ve got to get you vaccinated first.”
|Gov. Justice announced that the first lottery drawing will be held on West Virginia Day, June 20; the State’s 158th birthday.
Specific details about the incentive package are still being finalized. The Governor plans to announce additional details next week. However, he added that all West Virginians who have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine will be eligible to enter to win one of the many prizes that will be made available.
“Not only are a bunch of people going to win all kinds of great stuff, but, by getting vaccinated, it’ll protect your life and it’ll protect your family and friends all around you,” Gov. Justice said, adding that the slogan for the program will be “Save a life; change your life.”
Gov. Justice was joined for Thursday’s briefing by his English Bulldog, Babydog. The Governor said that Babydog will serve as the mascot of the vaccination incentive lottery program.
“If you won’t do it for me, if you won’t do it for your family, you’ve got to get vaccinated for Babydog,” Gov. Justice said. “She wants you vaccinated so badly.”
|VACCINATED RESIDENTS AGES 16-35 CAN NOW REGISTER TO RECEIVE $100 SAVINGS BOND OR $100 GIFT CARD
Also on Thursday, Gov. Justice offered a reminder of his recent announcement that online registration is now open for his “Beat 588…Bad” West Virginia Strong Vaccine Incentive Program.
All West Virginians ages 16-35 who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 are now able to register online to receive either a $100 savings bond or a $100 gift card.
The $100 incentive is retroactive, meaning all West Virginians ages 16-35 who have received the COVID-19 vaccine at any point are eligible.
Since registration first opened last Thursday, a grand total of 20,527 registrations have been submitted.