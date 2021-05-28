BIG CASH, TRUCKS, AND SCHOLARSHIPS AMONG TOP PRIZES IN UPCOMING WEST VIRGINIA VACCINATION INCENTIVE LOTTERY

Gov. Justice announced that the first lottery drawing will be held on West Virginia Day, June 20; the State’s 158th birthday.



Specific details about the incentive package are still being finalized. The Governor plans to announce additional details next week. However, he added that all West Virginians who have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine will be eligible to enter to win one of the many prizes that will be made available.



“Not only are a bunch of people going to win all kinds of great stuff, but, by getting vaccinated, it’ll protect your life and it’ll protect your family and friends all around you,” Gov. Justice said, adding that the slogan for the program will be “Save a life; change your life.”



Gov. Justice was joined for Thursday’s briefing by his English Bulldog, Babydog. The Governor said that Babydog will serve as the mascot of the vaccination incentive lottery program.



“If you won’t do it for me, if you won’t do it for your family, you’ve got to get vaccinated for Babydog,” Gov. Justice said. “She wants you vaccinated so badly.”