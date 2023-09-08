Big weekend for the Kids Classic Festival is coming up in Beckley!

Friday evening features fun at the Youth Museum and Exhibition Mine with a show by Funnybones Magic Show & Balloons from 6-7 pm at the amphitheater. Inside the Youth Museum, check out the new exhibit: Sound Sensation, and a Planetarium Show. Admission for inside the Youth Museum & the Exhibition Mine Tour will be only $5.

The Stinky Cheese Man, a youth play, is planned by the WV Collective at The Raleigh Playhouse and Theatre with shows on Friday at 7 pm and Saturday at 2 pm and 7 pm. Attendees will enjoy this funny show presented by local youth.

The Saturday Street Fair will fill the sidewalks in downtown with activities on September 9 from 10 am to 2 pm. Businesses, vendors, churches, and organizations will offer games, giveaways, face painting, or sell products to families. Also, several food vendors plan to sell lunch or sweets. Some of the highlights of the Street Fair include the carnival showcase at United Bank (with games, the big prize wheel, and inflatables), the Beckley Fire Department’s Junior Firefighters Challenge, two Cincinnati Circus shows, Ronald McDonald Meet & Greet, WV WIC free fruit/veggie stand, Read Aloud storytime at Sakura Mankai, and the youth play at the Raleigh Theater.

The Kids Fest Parade (11 am) will feature Ronald McDonald and Grimace, Beckley’s Babe Ruth World Series team, festival royalty, bagpipers, characters, and more. More entries are welcome to join the parade – mascots, costumed characters, cool-looking vehicles, teams, bands, dance teams, cheerleaders and more. Youth can also wear a costume in the parade. The theme is Animation/Cartoons, but anything child-related fits into the parade and fair. The Founder’s trophy, in honor of Madrith Chambers, will be presented to the overall best entry in the parade. Plus, three other trophies will be awarded including a Peoples’ Choice – vote for your favorite at the festival booth near the courthouse steps.

Hamster races are planned on Saturday afternoon 3 pm at Pet Supplies Plus. Then on Sunday, a Pet Pageant for dogs and cats will take place at 2 pm at the Youth Museum. A costume category for dogs and cats will be included.

The festival committee appreciates the festival sponsors, event hosts, booth and parade participants, helpers, and everyone who attends. For more information, call Beckley Events at 304-256-1776 or follow “Beckley Events” on Facebook.