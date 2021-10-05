Bike Beckley – Beckley’s first Bike Share Program ready to roll

Beckley, WV -(WWNR) The City of Beckley is ready to launch a new Bike Share Program. An open house and ribbon cutting is scheduled for noon Thursday October the 7th.

The Bike Beckley Program works via a smartphone app that unlocks and tracks the bikes

According to Organizers ” By using the On Bike Share Smartphone App, riders can select and unlock a bike straight from their phone. Once the ride is completed, bikes are docked to the designated bike station. On Bike Share software tracks all bike and rider activity so information can be tracked in real-time.

The benefits of implementing a bike share pilot in Beckley are in line with those of other cities that have established successful systems. In general, bike share systems are inexpensive and quick-to implement transportation options and based on other cities’ experience can deliver a variety of transportation and mobility, economic, health, safety, and quality of life benefits. As has been seen in U.S. cities with existing programs, bike shares can provide a fundamental shift in the way people move about and make decisions on transportation.

Thursday, October 7

Open House Celebration 12Noon – 1pm

Ribbon Cutting Ceremony 12:15pm

Beckley Welcome Center, Prince Street, Beckley WV

(across from McDonald’s at the corner of Prince St and Byrd Dr)

Please let us know if you plan to attend the celebration by RSVP to BRCCC

304-252-7328 /chamber@brccc.com