Bill Maher predicts Donald Trump Jr. will be the GOP nominee in 2024

“Real Time” Bill Maher made a bold prediction on Friday night that Donald Trump Jr. will become the GOP presidential nominee in 2024.

The conversation began when Maher sounded the alarms on former U.N. ambassador Nikki Haley’s repeated defense of President Trump during the launch of her book tour.

“I thought she was one of the more reasonable ones,” Maher began. “She kind of acquitted herself at her job at the U.N… she went full-on Team Deplorable this week.”

Maher played clips for Haley’s recent interviews where she claimed that President Trump had always been “truthful” to her and defended her former boss amid the impeachment inquiry, where she said, “show me the proof” that Trump did something wrong with his interactions towards Ukraine.

DONALD TRUMP JR. SLAMS GEORGE CONWAY DURING TWITTER SPAT: ‘YOU’RE A DISGRACE’

“This is the scariest thing this week because this is somebody who is betting that there is no more Republican-Classic party, there is only Trump, and she thinks, ‘Well, after he’s gone, I’ll be able to rejoin polite society,'” Maher continued. “But when you do this, you’re destroying polite society. This is so scary to me.”

The HBO star then quickly pivoted to the next presidential election cycle, but didn’t see Haley as being a part of it.

“I’ll tell ya, do you know who I think is going to be the nominee in 2024? Don Jr.,” Maher told the panel, which sparked laughter from the audience. “Yeah, they laughed when I said Trump would win too because that’s what third-world dictators do.”

CHRIS STEWART TAKEDOWN OF YOVANOVITCH SHOWS DEMOCRATS HAVE ‘NO CASE’, GOP SAYS

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He then listed dictators like Syria’s Bashar al-Assad and North Korea’s Kim Jong-un, warning his panel that “this is what they do.”

“So don’t think it can’t happen here,” Maher continued. “I’ve said it many times, but just remember- these are the good old days. One year from now, this country is going to be in a s—storm like we have never seen because he will likely have lost the election, Trump, and he probably will not leave. And what is the plan? That’s what I want to know from every Democrat.”