Bill Maher to Howard Stern: ‘We don’t go for all the bulls— on the far left’

HBO “Real Time” host Bill Maher frequently voices frustration with the antics of liberals, whom he tries to support. On Friday night’s show he seemed to view radio jock Howard Stern as a kindred spirit.

” … (Y)ou and I are the last sane people,” Maher told Stern at one point in their discussion, “because we’re liberals but we don’t go for all the bulls— on the far-left.”

Maher also took aim at Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, the foreign-born associates of Rudy Giuliani who were arrested this week on campaign finance charges before allegedly attempting to flee the U.S.

“This is the great irony of the Trump presidency,” Maher said. “Foreign criminals must be kept out of the country at all costs, unless they’re here to steal our elections.”

On the Trump impeachment inquiry, and Republicans’ reluctance to cooperate with Democrat-led House committees, Maher quipped: “The president of the United States is going to be impeached because he treats subpoenas like parking tickets.”

Maher also made the case that Democratic presidential candidates Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders were too “far left” to win the general election, and touted Sen. Amy Klobuchar as a “dark horse” who could potentially top the party’s ticket.

Maher spoke to Klobuchar in a one-on-one interview. He argued that Klobuchar was “plenty liberal” but could actually beat President Trump.

“Obviously this is a fight between two wings of the party, which is almost every election. There is a center in the Democrat, a center-left wing. You’re plenty liberal. You’re plenty progressive,” Maher told Klobuchar. “And then there is a far-left which I think would be represented by Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren.”

Klobuchar would not address Warren and Sanders directly but clearly dismissed their platforms and pushed her center-left agenda.

“I want to win big and if someone is looking to kick one hundred forty nine million Americans off their current health insurance in four years then I’m not your candidate,” Klobuchar said. “If you want to use a bunch of hardworking people’s money to send rich people’s kids to college for free and I’m not your candidate. And just because people say ideas are bold doesn’t mean they’re bold. They may be bad.”

Maher also slammed former Vice President Joe Biden, saying he may be too old for the presidency, and that Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., wasn’t doing well in the polls — despite the media attention she’s received after debate performances.

Klobuchar ripped Trump on his Ukraine phone call before making a case for her candidacy, saying “she could bring in moderate Republicans” and “win big.” She is currently polling at 2 percent in the latest national Fox News Poll.

In an awkward moment, Maher emphasized that Klobuchar being a woman might help her chances as well.

“I’m saying it’s a lot easier to be on the center side of things, as Obama was, if you are not a white man,” Maher tried to clarify. “If you’re a white straight man.”

Klobuchar responded: “I want to make clear and I am excited to be one of several women in this race. But I’m not just running on that.”

“I think your moment is to come,” Maher said.