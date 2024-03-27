Bill Withers Lovely Day Youth Art, Music, & Literature Contests

The Bill Withers Committee is seeking contest entries of art, music, and literature from local youth who are inspired by Bill Withers songs. The purpose of the essay and art contest is to expose the young people of our area to the beauty of the music of our native son, Bill Withers. Bill Withers was a Grammy winner, as well as an inductee into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the West Virginia Music Hall of Fame. His music was inspired by his life and upbringing here in the mountains of Southern West Virginia, and now his music can inspire young people to express themselves artistically about what they hear and gain from his music.

The contest consists of two age categories: 1st – 5th grades and 6th – 12th grades. There will be three major categories: Art, Music, and Literature. Within the art category, entries can be visual paintings, drawings, photographs, sculptures, or crafts. The music category will include songwriting (instrumental and with vocals). The literature category includes essays (up to 1,000 words) and poetry. The entry form and contest instructions can be found on the Bill Withers Memorial Statue Fund page as well as in the documents section on the Beckley.Events community calendar, plus the information is being sent to schools.

The contest is open to any young person in Raleigh County. Entries are due by May 24, 2024. There will be winners in 1st, 2nd, & 3rd place in each category and age group. The winners will be announced prior to the Bill Withers Memorial Festival held in Beckley on July 6th, 2024. Winners will be recognized and receive their prizes during the festival.