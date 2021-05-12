Bill Withers Will Be Honored In Beckley On Saturday.

Listen to our interview here

By Warren Ellison

Local musicians will gather in Beckley on Saturday to pay tribute to singer-songwriter and Raleigh County native Bill Withers.

Withers, who was born in Slab Fork in 1938 and raised in Beckley, burst onto the scene in the early 70’s. His hits included “Ain’t No Sunshine”, “Grandma’s Hands”, “Lean On Me”, and “Just The Two Of Us.” Withers debut album “Just As I Am’ was released in May of 1971, fifty years ago. He won three Grammy Awards and is a member of the Songwriters Hall Of Fame, The West Virginia Music Hall Of Fame and the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame, Withers died in Los Angeles on March 30, 2020 at the age of 81.

The festivities honoring Withers will begin at 11am on Saturday, May 15th. The Raleigh County Historical Society will dedicate a marker to Withers on South Fayette Street, across from Stratton Elementary School. The event will feature speakers and acoustic music. Part of the road by the school will be closed during the ceremony.

The action then shifts to the Beckley Intermodal Gateway Plaza on Neville Street, where a free concert honoring Withers will be held from Noon to 6pm Saturday. Among the performers are Shawn Benfield, The Carpenter Ants, Lady D & Mission, Drew Lawrence & Jamie Lester, Matt Mullins & The Bringdowns and the Untrained Professionals. Mullins, who is organzing the concert, says it was easy to get musicians from all genres of music to participate, since everyone loves and respects Bill Withers.

Pastor Frederick Hightower, the sculptor behind the Katherine Johnson statue at West Virginia State University in Institute, will unveil the prototype for the Bill Withers statue that will stand in uptown Beckley. Several vendors will also be on hand.

Mullins hopes Saturday’s tribute to Withers will become an annual event. For more information, go to https://beckley.org/bill-withers-day-in-beckley or www.facebook.com/beckleyevents.